According to a report by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, Bears assistant GM Ian Cunningham was offered the Cardinals GM post but turned it down.

It's been known Ian Cunningham would remain with the Bears since Monday but apparently it's not for lack of trying—and succeeding—at getting offered another job.

Cunningham not only applied for the Cardinals GM job and had two interviews, but according to Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he was offered the job and turned it down.

The interesting part would be to know exactly why he declined it, whether it had something to do with personnel on the roster, restrictions on the position or even money.

Cunningham was given two interviews by both the Titans and the Cardinals. After Cunningham rejected the job, former Titans executive Monti Ossenfort was then given the Cardinals job and the Titans hired former 49ers executive Ran Carthon.

Whether it's ownership or other issues in Arizona, the Bears will have Cunningham around another season at least since there currently are no other vacant GM positions.

The other candidates interviewed for the Cardinals job were Carthon, Arizona vice-president of player personnel Quentin Harris, Ravens director of player personnel Joe Hortiz, former Giants GM Jerry Reese and Cardinals vice-president of pro personnel Adrian Wilson.

Bears GM Ryan Poles said he was a bit surprised it was only one year before Cunningham became a serious contender for a GM job, but expected it would happen.

"I didn't expect he would be here long," Poles said. "He's a really, really good person, and then his ability to lead and really get an organization on track, I think it's going to be excellent when he gets that opportunity."

