The Bears have their extra fourth-round draft pick from trading Robert Quinn.

Just like they did with the extra pick they acquired for Khalil Mack last spring, they need to turn it into an impact player.

They should offer it, along with a third-round pick from 2024, to the Denver Broncos for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

Getting Jeudy would provide one more legitmate target for Justin Fields.

It's a target who is only 23 years old and can grow with the offense.

Jeudy is said to be the target of trade discussion.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network recently reported Jeudy has been "the center of calls," ahead of the trading deadline for Denver. ESPN's Adam Schefter said the team has had "multiple inquiries" about Jeudy.

There's a good reason he would be sought and a reason why the Bears should package that draft pick in a trade for a former first-round draft pick from Alabama.

1. Jeudy's Production

Unlike some of the receivers who have been reported as possible trade bait, like the Jets' Denzel Mims and Elijah Moore, Jeudy has actually been producing at a higher level. It might not be as high as some Denver fans would like, but considering his quarterbacks were sadly lacking until this year, he hasn't done poorly.

Now, with Russell Wilson passing, Jeudy has 24 catches for 386 yards and two TDs in a stagnant offense. He has averaged 15 yards a catch through his 30 games played, which is outstanding. A threat to go all the way at any time, he has long receptions of 67 and 92 yards in his career.

The Bears could use this from an X-receiver type who stands 6-foot-1.

Jeudy broke in during the 2020 season with 856 receiving yards and could have continued that type of production even with poor QB play last year except for an ankle injury that cost him a seven-game stint.

2. Draft Concerns for 2023

Getting Jeudy would let the Bears shift some of their offseason focus for the draft slightly from receiver to where it really needs to be, and that's rebuilding their offensive and defensive lines.

The defensive line is badly in need of playmakers now without Quinn. They really need a potentially dominant three-technique defensive tackle and another edge rusher now. Quinn is 32 years old, so they were going to need another young edge player anyway. His trade really elevates the need.

If they're worrying about finding a first-round wide receiver, they can't find the best edge rushers. Those are usually first-rounders. They also need to consider finding another center/guard in the draft, if not another tackle and linebacker. Filling those needs will be much easier if they aren't pre-occupied with every receiver who could be available in Round 1.

3. Free Agency Receiver Washout

Free agency for wide receivers looks like a bad market already for next year, as the best ones scheduled to go on the open market were locked up in advance with long-term contracts. D.K. Metcalf, Deebo Samuel and Terry McLaurin all got new deals.

So getting another receiver in a trade who is a legitimate target ahead of the signing period takes the pressure off to come up with one of the better players from a questionable crop.

4. System Knowledge

Jeudy could step in and be familiar with the Bears offense quicker because he's currently in Nathaniel Hackett's attack, similar to the one Luke Getsy is running in Chicago and based on the Green Bay offense.

5. Compensation

Considering Jeudy hasn't been among the league's top pass catchers yet but has shown this potential, the trade compensation shouldn't reach his draft status of a first-rounder. The fourth-round and future third-round picks should be adequate return for a player with upside but still with enough questions that he's available for trade.

Bottom Line

The Bears have focused much of their attention on receivers this year who have never been effective pass catchers in the NFL. Players like N'Keal Harry, Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown and Dante Pettis have shown some flashes but haven't developed. St. Brown, Pringle and Harry have been better blockers than pass catchers.

The Bears need another receiver who is a threat to help open things up for other targets like Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet. Jeudy would do this.

