Here's a look at which players could be on the move between now and next Tuesday.

We’re getting closer to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline and we’ve already seen a bunch of moves being made, including the trade of Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, James Robinson to the Jets and Robert Quinn to the Eagles. As for what other moves could be made, FanNation is here to answer that question as best it can.

Who will be traded, and who should be traded? We have the answers below. Let the wheeling and dealing commence.

NFC WEST

ARIZONA CARDINALS

The trade: A.J. Green to the Packers

Terms: WR A.J. Green to the Packers for a seventh-round pick that can become a sixth-round selection based on incentives.

Why the deal makes sense: Simply put, the Cardinals have too many cooks in the kitchen when it comes to wideouts, especially when Marquise Brown returns from injury. The Packers have been reluctant to throw big money at receivers but have an obvious need for veteran guys with size for Aaron Rodgers to target down the field. Green Bay can snag a proven guy for a low price, Green gets his fresh start and the Cardinals find some sort of compensation with his departure. — Donnie Druin

Fantasy Impact: Not sure if Green is the playmaker that could spark Aaron Rodgers’ return to MVP form but anyone with Rodgers as their fantasy QB will gladly take any boost they can get. Green is way past his prime but would rise from the depths of the fantasy waiver wire to a team’s WR3 in 12-team formats.

Brady has thrown for 1,942 yards and eight touchdowns as the Buccaneers have struggled to 3-4. Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS

The trade: Tom Brady to the 49ers in three-team trade

Terms: The 49ers send Jimmy Garoppolo to the Patriots, who send Mac Jones to the Buccaneers, who send Tom Brady to the 49ers.

Why the deal makes sense: Jimmy Garoppolo gets to reunite with Bill Belichick, who wants to compete now, not develop a young quarterback. Mac Jones gets to be the franchise quarterback for the Buccaneers, who have no heir apparent for Tom Brady when his contract expires at the end of the season. And Brady gets to return to the Bay Area, where he’s from and his parents currently live. If this trade doesn’t happen, Garoppolo still could sign with the Patriots in the offseason and Brady could sign with the 49ers, assuming he doesn’t retire. So why wait? Make the swap now.

NFC EAST

DALLAS COWBOYS

The trade: Denzel Mims from the Jets.

Terms: The Cowboys trade either Neville Gallimores or Trysten Hill for Mims.

Why the deal makes sense: Earlier this year, sources told CowboysSI.com that the Cowboys called on Mims, but balked when the Jets wanted a mid-round pick. The Cowboys should make another call with the idea being that Dallas’ depth at defensive tackle might be leveraged to add a former second-round pick in Mims to a thin and banged-up receivers room. — Mike Fisher

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

The trade: S/PR Jabrill Peppers to the Eagles

Terms: The Eagles trade a fifth-round pick to the Patriots.

Why the deal makes sense: The Eagles need to add depth to their back end because it’s awfully thin after starters Marcus Epps and Chauncey Gardner-Johnson. They could also use an experienced punt returner. Peppers is playing just 30% of the snaps for the Patriots and his contract expires at the end of the season, so why wouldn’t they try to get something for him. — Ed Kracz

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

The Trade: CB William Jackson III to the Steelers

The Terms: Pittsburgh sends back offensive lineman Trenton Scott and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Why the deal makes sense: Jackson wants out of Washington, and the team doesn't appear willing to fight him after he was benched against the Titans in Week 5. He wants to go somewhere more suited for his talents, and the Steelers are one of those teams. Plus, he gets to see his old team, the Bengals, twice per year. For the Commanders, they get a young offensive lineman with various talents, a day three draft pick, and $9 million in cap room, according to both Spotrac and Over The Cap. — David Harrison

NEW YORK GIANTS

The trade: WR Darius Slayton to the Saints

Terms: The Saints send the Giants a seventh-round pick in 2023.

Why the deal makes sense: The Saints reportedly had an interest in acquiring Slayton last year, and that interest still exists this year. With Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney headed toward another lost season, Slayton has run hot and cold with his opportunities despite having play-time incentives to help him regain some of the money he gave back when his salary was cut to $950,000. The odds of Slayton, in the final year of his rookie deal, being re-signed aren’t very high, so if he’s not going to be a major part of what the Giants are doing after this year, why not explore getting a Day 3 draft pick in return as they continue their rebuild? — Patricia Traina

Fantasy Impact: Daniel Jones is a top-10 quarterback in fantasy points despite the underwhelming play from his receivers. Losing Slayton wouldn’t damage Jones’ fantasy value but the move to New Orleans for Slayton would make him a drop candidate. He’d be competing with dynamic rookie Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara and when healthy, Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. Simply not enough Andy Dalton-Jameis Winston-Taysom Hill passes to give Slayton an opportunity to be viable.

NFC NORTH

Jeudy could be one of the receivers who draws the most interest before Tuesday's trade deadline. Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports

GREEN BAY PACKERS

The trade: WR Jerry Jeudy from the Broncos

Terms: The Packers trade a 2023 third-round pick to Denver for the 2020 first-round pick.

Why the deal makes sense: Is Jeudy the best receiver on the market? Probably not. But the Packers desperately need a receiver capable of stretching the field. That’s Jeudy, who has averaged 16.1 yards per catch through Week 7 and had a 92-yard touchdown as a rookie. Without Davante Adams’ ever-present ability to get open and Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s long-ball ability, opposing defenses are choking off all the short passes that worked so well early in the season. Jeudy would stretch defenses vertically, which should open up some intermediate connections.

Fantasy Impact: The high hopes for the Broncos’ offense quickly dissipated as Russell Wilson looks like a shell of his former self and Nathaniel Hackett could be a one-and-done head coach in Denver. Trading Jeudy to a Packers’ offense that is desperate for a reliable pass catcher would do wonders for the former first-round draft pick’s fantasy value (and it’d help Rodgers a lot, too). As for leaving the Broncos behind, they’d likely just keep force-feeding the ball to third-round rookie Greg Dulcich.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS

The trade: WR KJ Hamler from the Broncos

Terms: Vikings send a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Why the deal makes sense: One thing that’s been missing from the Vikings’ offense is explosive passes. Kirk Cousins simply isn’t throwing the ball deep very often. A lot of that likely has to do with the Vikings’ offensive strategy and the way teams are defending them, but some of it may be personnel related as well. Outside of Justin Jefferson, Minnesota doesn’t have anyone with the speed to take the top off a defense. Hamler, a 2020 second-round pick who has just five catches this year, could be that guy. With the 2-5 Broncos open to selling, the Vikings could add another dimension to their offense by landing Hamler, who may benefit from a change of scenery. — Will Ragatz

CHICAGO BEARS

The trade: WR Jerry Jeudy from the Broncos

Terms: A 2023 fourth-round pick and 2023 third-round pick from Bears.

Why the deal makes sense: If Jeudy really is on the block, this deal would give the Bears an X receiver with better credentials than anyone on the roster, while also potentially allowing them to focus their early picks next year on huge defensive or offensive line needs. Their blocking remains miserable and they created an edge rusher need with the trade of Robert Quinn to the Eagles. They also lack a real impact three-technique defensive tackle, which must be addressed in the draft. Jeudy has 24 catches for 386 yards this year and hasn’t yet put up huge numbers but is close to it. He would arrive in Chicago with a good knowledge already of what the offense is doing because coordinator Luke Getsy is running the same Packers style of offense that Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett operates. — Gene Chamberlain

Fantasy Impact: If you have Jeudy on your fantasy roster, you’d much rather have him traded to the Packers or Giants compared to the Bears. Chicago is dead-last in passing attempts per game (19.4) and the addition of Jeudy wouldn’t necessarily dictate they dramatically increase that number to a point where Jeudy would see 10-12 targets per game.

DETROIT LIONS

The trade: TE T.J. Hockenson to the Chargers

Terms: The Chargers send the Lions a 2023 fourth-round draft pick.

Why the deal makes sense: It does not appear that Hockenson is in the long-term plans of the Lions, as he has not been targeted as often as he should given his talent. A fresh start with a young quarterback should see the talented tight end meet his potential. Detroit is rebuilding, so stockpiling draft picks should be the goal at the deadline.

NFC SOUTH

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

The trade: RB Ke’Shawn Vaugh and 2023 sixth-round pick to the Browns

Terms: Cleveland sends back RB D'Ernest Johnson and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

Why the deal makes sense: With zero offensive snaps this season, it's clear Vaughn isn't that guy. Meanwhile, the Browns have Johnson sitting behind Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. By swapping backs, each team benefits, but Cleveland gets an improved 2023 NFL draft cache, and Tampa gets a better third back with return experience.

ATLANTA FALCONS

The trade: WR Denzel Mims from the Jets

Terms: The Falcons trade a 2024 sixth-round pick.

Why the deal makes sense: The Falcons did a similar trade last offseason to acquire receiver Bryan Edwards from the Raiders, but the early returns haven’t gone as expected. Atlanta still needs a long-term option next to rookie Drake London, and Mims has the talent to be exactly that. While the former second-round pick hasn’t produced through two-and-a-half seasons, his age (25), size (6’3”, 207 pounds) and team-friendly contract (one-and-a-half years of control) make him an intriguing upside play. — Daniel Flick

AFC WEST

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS

The trade: RT Jack Conklin from the Browns

Terms: The Raiders trade S Johnathan Abram for Conklin.

Why the deal makes sense: Conklin is in the last year of his deal, but a move to the Silver and Black would allow the Raiders to solidify their RT spot with a proven veteran and to get a long enough look at Conklin to decide on a future deal or to stay young with Thayer Munford. This deal makes sense for both teams, and the Browns get a productive defender with S Johnathan Abram with no obligation for ’23. The Raiders get a potential long-term solution, but at least a proven player as they attempt to resurrect 2022’s dreams.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS

The trade: WR Elijah Moore from the Jets

Terms: The Chargers trade their third-round pick in 2023 in exchange for Moore.

Why the deal makes sense: Moore has made it known he isn’t pleased with the usage he’s seeing as a member of the Jets. While New York has vowed to not trade Moore, he’s clearly disgruntled and every team has a price to move a player. The Chargers’ top three wide receivers have only been on the field together for 13 snaps this season due to injuries. They clearly need a lift at wide receiver and Moore, a player who can operate in the deep part of the field, looks like an option. – Nick Cothrel

AFC EAST

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

The trade: Isaiah Wynn to the Cowboys

Terms: Wynn is traded for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Why the deal makes sense: A first-round pick in 2018 that New England hoped was its franchise left tackle, Wynn has deteriorated into a liability this season. Numerous penalties. Multiple sacks allowed. He was benched in two games and inactive for last Monday night’s loss to the Bears. He’s now buried deep in Bill Belichick’s dog house as New England seems ready to go with veteran Marcus Cannon at right tackle. Wynn will be a free agent after the season, so gaining any sort of capital for him would be a win. The Cowboys are in line for a Super Bowl push, and could use a talented veteran tackle to back up rookie Tyler Smith and underwhelming Terence Steele until Pro Bowler Tyron Smith returns in December. — Richie Whitt

AFC NORTH

BALTIMORE RAVENS

The trade: WR Brandin Cooks to the Ravens

Terms: The Ravens trade a fifth-round selection to the Texans.

Why the deal makes sense: The Ravens need to get more production from their wide receivers. Devon Duvernay has emerged as a key playmaker, but former first-round pick Rashod Bateman has dealt with some drops and injuries. The Ravens hate to deal draft picks but they could land Cooks with a friendly deal. Cooks had more than 1,000 yards receiving in a season six times in his career and the change of scenery could revitalize him. — Todd Karpovich

Fantasy Impact: Throughout Brandin Cooks’s nine year career, he’s had quite the range of quarterbacks passing him the ball, from Drew Brees to Tom Brady and then Jared Goff and Davis Mills. A trade to the Ravens would at least get him back with a top-notch passer in Lamar Jackson, which would do wonders for his fantasy value. Jackson would also benefit from the addition of the speedy veteran, especially considering the inexperience and oft-injured receivers he has now in Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay.

Claypool could be the odd man out in Pittsburgh, as the Steelers have Diontae Johnson and George Pickens. Rich Storry/USA TODAY Sports

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

The trade: WR Chase Claypool to the Packers

Terms: Steelers trade Claypool for a second-round pick in 2023.

Why the deal makes sense: The Steelers have already signed Diontae Johnson to a second deal and George Pickens seems to be the next offensive star. Claypool hasn't met expectations in Pittsburgh but he’ll still be looking for a new deal next season. With the wide receiver market growing the way it’s been, it’s hard to imagine paying two wideouts and expecting to one day pay a third. At the same time, the compensation for names with potential has been rewarding. At 6'4”, 235, Claypool’s value is up there.

CLEVELAND BROWNS

The trade: DT Matt Ioannidis to the Browns

Terms: The Browns make a pick swap, moving down a round or two with one of their draft picks in the deal.

Why the deal makes sense: Ioannidis will be a free agent after the season, so the Panthers could attempt to re-sign him if they choose, but they improve one of their draft selections in the process. The Browns get badly needed defensive tackle help while maintaining the same number of draft picks, something that is important with the number of assets they gave up to acquire Deshaun Watson from the Texans.

AFC SOUTH

TENNESSEE TITANS

The trade: WR Jerry Jeudy to the Titans

Terms: The Titans trade a third-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 (contingent upon the Titans executing the fifth-year option on Jeudy’s contract)..

Why the deal makes sense: Even before rookies Treylon Burks and Kyle Philips went on injured reserve (both should return at some point), the Titans were woefully short handed at wide receiver. Jeudy is exactly the kind of downfield threat the offense lacks, and he would combine with the two 2022 draft picks to form a young, exciting trio beyond this season. Seven weeks into the season, Tennessee is comfortably in position to win the division but does not look like a serious Super Bowl contender. This would make the Titans much more dangerous..

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

The trade: Claypool to the Jaguars

Terms: The Jaguars send their second-round pick in 2023.

Why the deal makes sense: Few teams need outside receiver help as badly as the Jaguars, which isn’t ideal considering they just paid two receivers this offseason. But Christian Kirk isn’t an outside receiver who will threaten defenses downfield, and Zay Jones is more of a possession threat. Enter Claypool, who could now be replaceable thanks to the addition of Pickens. The Jaguars’ brass hasn’t shown a great ability to scout rookie receivers, so it makes sense to spend a pick on a proven downfield threat who can be the 50-50 ball-winner the Jaguars’ offense needs. — John Shipley

