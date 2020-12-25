Nine Bears Missing Practice Include Khalil Mack, Allen Robinson, Duke Shelley

Khalil Mack and Allen Robinson joined Khalil Mack on the sidelines but all three cases coach Matt Nagy says it's precautionary

The Bears on Thursday added several more players to their list of injured players who are not practicing, including edge rusher Khalil Mack and wide receiver Allen Robinson.

Defensive end Akiem Hicks already was on that list with an ankle injury and continued to sit out on Thursday, while Robinson's injury is a hamstring. Mack has been nursing a shoulder injury and played in Sunday's game with it.

Coach Matt Nagy said none of those three were considered serious injuries.

“I think it’s more precautionary," Nagy said.

Mack had gone through Wednesday's full practice but it was a walk-through and not a full workout like Thursday's.

In all, nine players missed practice entirely with injuries, precautionary or not.

Another surprise new name on the list was defensive back Duke Shelley, who did not practice due to knee and foot injuries. Shelley has replaced regular slot cornerback Buster Skrine the last two games due to Skrine's concussion. Skrine remains in the concussion protocol and out of practice.

The others who missed practice were tight end Demetrius Harris (foot), safety Deon Bush (foot), cornerback Jaylon Johnson (shoulder) and running back Cordarrelle Patterson. Johnson and Bush missed last week's games with their injuries.

Safety Eddie Jackson (hip), defensive lineman Mario Edwards (hamstring), tackle Charles Leno Jr. (toe) and edge rusher James Vaughters (knee) were limited due to injuries.

For Jacksonville the same three players who missed on Wednesday also missed on Thursday: running back James Robinson (ankle), cornerback Sidney Jones (achilles) and wide receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring).

Linebacker Lakota Allen (ankle) and running back Nathan Cottrell (hip) were also injured but able to practice on a limited basis.

