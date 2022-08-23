A former Bears player is reportedly signing to play for another team and it's not the Atlanta Falcons.

Former Bears safety Tashaun Gipson is signing with San Francisco according to a report by ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That means Gipson could even face the Bears in the season opener at Soldier Field. Gipson was a free agent this year and the team decided not to bring him back as the front office and coaching staff had changed.

Gipson, who is 32, played the last two years in Chicago and tied for the team interception lead last year with two. He had four interceptions in his two Bears seasons, which was four more than fellow starter Eddie Jackson.

Gipson made 113 tackles, 10 pass defenses and two fumble recoveries for the Bears while starting 28 games. He has been in the league since 2012 and played for Cleveland, Jacksonville and Houston prior to his two years in Chicago.

The 49ers felt the need to bring in another safety given a hamstring injury suffered by safety Jimmie Ward, one of the NFL's top 100.

According to Jose Luis Sanchez III of FanNation's All 49ers, Ward is in danger of missing the opener against the Bears.

According to coach Kyle Shanahan, it was a "...pretty bad hamstring injury."

The 49ers also have George Odum, Talanoa Hufanga and Tarvarious Moore at safety so it's possible Gipson wouldn't see much action if he played at all.

At least he didn't join the exodus to Atlanta, where Abdullah former Bears Damiere Byrd, Germain Ifedi, Nick Kwiatkoski, Cordarrelle Patterson, MyCole Pruitt, Teez Tabor, Elijah Wilkinson and Damien Williams are still on the Falcons roster.

