Early in the mock draft season Purdue's David Bell popped up as a possible Bears target but now the trend seems to be headed toward an offensive lineman with a reputation for nasty play.

More and more mock drafts are coming around to one name for the Bears in the second round at pick No. 39.

It's one sure to stir some debate with Bears fans when they hear his one key stat from last season.

The player is Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith. Like many tackles, he is projected as a possible guard but the 6-foot-5, 324-pound tackle is known for ferocity on specific plays as well as real athleticism.

ESPN's Todd McShay had Smith going to the Bears at No. 39 in a mock draft released on Tuesday. CBS Sports' Ryan Wilson mocked Smith to the Bears in late March with the same pick, and Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash had him coming to the Bears in a mock on Monday while also mocking a trade for the Bears into Round 1 where they selected Chris Olave. He was one of the featured blockers recently on Shaun O'Hara's "Pancake Power Hour" on NFL Network.

Smith surprised all with his speed in the 40 considering his size. He ran 5.02 seconds. It's one of the reasons he is viewed as a possible guard and could be a fit in a wide zone blocking scheme like the Bears will utlize.

The only real problems with the selection of Smith is he comes in a little heavier than Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has had in mind for offensive linemen, although it's certain some extra conditioning work at Halas Hall might change this.

The real concerning stat about Smith is 16 penalties. That's not for his career. It's for last season alone. It results largely from sloppy technique getting him into difficult spots.

Because one of the tenets of coach Matt Eberflus' HITS system for both sides of the ball is to play smart, Smith's penalties would seem a major drawback and possibly a deal killer on draft day for the Bears.

Players do change with time and work. Germain Ifedi was a penalty machine in Seattle with 51 flags for 307 yards in four years, then got with line coach Juan Castillo and committed just nine for 59 yards with the Bears in two years.

Some development time will be necessary according to McShay.

"He has franchise-tackle upside but will require time to get there," McShay wrote in his mock.

Treash seconded that thought.

"He may not be as developed as the Bears would like, but this would be a quality fit and promising developmental piece to their revamped offensive line, regardless of whether he fits in at guard or tackle," Treash wrote.

With mocks expanding now, the McShay draft had the Bears thinking about more picks. This is a wise approach because they need as many selections as they can get in a rebuild year. McShay mocked a trade down with Ryan Pace's new team, the Atlanta Falcons. The Bears sent that 48th pick in Round 2 that they got for Khalil Mack to Atlanta for the 58th pick in Round 2 and also pick No. 82 in Round 3. This helps plug the gap between pick No. 71 and No. 148 in Round 5 that currently haunts the Bears in this draft.

With that trade down and the 58th pick, they selected South Alabama wide receiver Jalen Tolbert. He ran a 4.49-second 40 and is 6-1, 194 pounds.

McShay admits it's a reach for Poles to take Tolbert there but says, "... the Bears can't leave Round 2 without a receiver ..."

It's true. Receivers taken after Round 2 frequently offer very little in rookie production, Darnell Mooney, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Cooper Kupp being the best recent exceptions to the a hard, fast rule.

Like with the Tulsa lineman, McShay sees Tolbert as a player requiring time to develop.

The PFF mock had the Bears landing Auburn's Roger McCreary at No. 48, the cornerback with extremely short arms (29 inches) who has made up for it with his incredible closing speed and ability to see routes developing.

Wilson's mock for CBS Sports put Houston defensive end Logan Hall with the Bears at No. 48, as they try to rebuild their line after tearing apart the one they had in the 3-4 defense. The 6-6, 260-pounder is a supposed to be able to rush from multiple spots in the formation and had seven career sacks.

