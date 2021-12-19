Three Keys to a Bears Win over Vikings

The Bears need to make sure they do these three things in Monday night's game and also visit an electronics store for a new communication device.

Each week there are numerous possible keys to a football game and narrowing it down to a number like three rarely is a simple matter.

It can run from elementary to complicated, focusing on specific types of plays or variations of formations.

In the Bears' case, they also have to worry about something as basic as communication, as they constantly seem to have their helmet headset go out in home games. This disruption against the Cardinals in the last home game led to using walkie talkies, of all things.

With the Bears playing the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, keys to the game are about as clear as they ever get, and revolve largely around their own quarterback's inexperience as well as what coach Mike Zimmer's team calls a strength.

Here are three very simple keys to a Bears win.

1. Avoid third-and-long situations

The Vikings' defense has been nearly as bad or even worse in some areas than last year but one strength they retained last year and this year during overall decline is third-down domination. They get teams in third-and-long and then are able to blitz or disguise blitzes well. They can't cover passes at all but they are able to rush the passer then even with players sidelined like Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen.

"No. 1, I have a lot of respect for what they do on third down," Bears coach Matt Nagy said. 'They always lead the league every year on third down. We have to be able to stay in third-and-manageable, whether that's via the pass or run, because if they get you in third-and-7-plus, it can be difficult."

The Vikings are not best in the league on third down as they have been so often in the past, but rank fifth, and 35.6%, is pretty good considering the difficulties they have covering passes otherwise (27th in the league). It's a major reason they remain first in the NFL in sacks with 41 despite ranking so poorly in other key defensive categories.

2. Rushing attempts

It can be Justin Fields running on a zone-read play or scrambling, or it can be David Montgomery or Khalil Herbert or even Jakeem Grant and Damiere Byrd on end-arounds, but the Bears need to pile up rushing attempts. It's going to keep them out of long-yardage passing situations, for one. In their five victories over the Vikings under coach Matt Nagy, the Bears averaged 37 rushing attempts. In the other 56 games during Nagy's time as coach, the Bears have averaged 26.5 rushing attempts. So they should realize the importance of this statistic. Staying out of third-and-long by running the ball lets them keep left tackle Teven Jenkins on the attack, where he will be more comfortable. If they achieve a high rushing total, it also keeps the explosive Minnesota offense with Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson off of the field. This is never bad but in this game it's especially important considering the depleted state of the Bears defense due to injury and COVID-19.

3. Simplify

On both sides of the ball, the Bears need to be very basic. The offense needs this to avoid putting too much pressure on Jenkins and Fields. The Vikings have enough problems of their own. They just cut starting cornerback Bashaud Breeland a few days before the game after an altercation with coaches. They already have enough difficulty covering passes without worrying about things like this. So there is opportunity to get by with a simple approach on offense. On defense they need to prevent big plays and not take risks. Making sure of tackles in zone defensive coverage is critical. They did this last year in Minnesota. They must avoid the long gainer, but more importantly they need to avoid the long gainer for a touchdown. Tackle and live to fight another play. They need to make quarterback Kirk Cousins work for everything he gets because he's prone to mistakes under pressure The Bears have been through hell this week with COVID-19 absences by players and coaches, to go with only one full practice. They have to keep it simple or they could wind up looking foolish.

And by the way, they also need to make sure they have their quarterback's helmet headset fixed.

