Matt Nagy has finished several of his answers about the quarterback competition this year with the thought they'll need both of them to get through the season regardless of who wins.

Their thinking has to be either through injury or COVID-19, at some point both Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles will see playing time. It's critical both are ready to play.

"You can take two guys and say Player A is the starter and Player B is the backup, how does that go going into Week 1?" Nagy said. "If I'm Player B, what's my mindset like going into that? Because I'm one play away.

"Well, if it's flipped and Player B is the starter and Player A is the backup, how's my mindset right now going into the season and Week? Well, there are a lot of games to be played."

The Bears had to play Chase Daniel in two games each of the last two seasons, so they know this from experience.

It could also be that one falters on the field and is benched while the other takes over the team. This hasn't happened, although some perceived last year's late loss of Trubisky from the Rams game as a benching. The next week, Trubisky started again so if it was a removal through frustration, it wasn't a complete benching.

The Bears can't weigh any of this into their decision about which player should be starter if one of the quarterbacks stands out head and shoulders above the other in the competition. However, if it's close, a flip of the coin or gut call, it's clear the ideal situation would be to start Trubisky and use Foles as backup.

Trubisky is used to being the starter. He has started 41 games the last three years. Foles has started only 19 games in the last four years, not counting postseason. He hasn't been a starter since 2015.

Foles has been far more effective playing the role of backup, having done it to lead the Eagles to the Super Bowl win in 2017-18 and then to a win over the Bears in the divisional wild card round in 2018 in relief of injured Carson Wentz. He struggled as starter with the Rams. He didn't fare well as starter for the St. Louis Rams in a rough year.

Last season wasn't a fair indicator of anything as Foles went out 11 plays into the season, then returned in the second half due to a broken collar bone. By then, the entire Jaguars team had the seeds of destruction firmly planted.

"You have to hope that it plays itself out," offensive coordinator Bill Lazor said "You hope it's clear. It's not always clear."

In that case, they have to go with Trubisky.

It's far more likely Foles looks less effective than Trubisky, or at least only as effective as based on the disadvantage he's operating under.

Not only did he have to learn a new offense on the fly with no offseason work, but he's also doing it in a preseason when there are no games. He'll have less chance to prove himself in games and make it apparent.

Quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo pointed out the personal aspect of this.

"I think it was more of a disadvantage for Nick than maybe an edge (for Trubisky)," DeFilippo said. "Let's call it what it is, guys. These guys are people, too. so Nick has had to move to a new city. He had to move into a new house with two young kids He had to move his family across country. That's real. You know what I’m saying? That's real.

"And I worried about some of those issues when Kirk (Cousins) came to us in Minnesota. That’s real. He had been in Washington for however many years. So not only is there change in the building but there is change in your life that you have to make sure as a quarterbacks coach that I tell those guys all the time is my job is to take care of your welfare not only in this building but your welfare outside of this building too."

With everything stacking against Foles, the decisive victory he would appear to needs seems unlikely.

The tie goes to Trubisky because you know Foles can come in out of the bullpen while Trubisky has never shown he has this ability.

