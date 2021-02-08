Why Bears Could Know Best When It Comes to Carson Wentz

This doesn't appear to be a case of Ryan Pace merely chasing after a quarterback he once coveted in the draft, as too many others and their expert opinions enter into play

It's best never to underestimate the abilities of Bears GM Ryan Pace to make the wrong choice when analyzing talent, particularly at quarterback.

It's happened too many times now to believe otherwise.

Yet, there is good reason to think the Bears are making the right move with their pursuit of quarterback Carson Wentz.

It comes down to one word. It's the magic word repeated so often during the frustrating season-ending Bears press conference: collaboration.

Collaboration between coach Matt Nagy and Pace is one aspect.

It's well known Pace already coveted Wentz from during the 2016 draft. The fact the Bears have interest indicated Nagy is also on board with this and it's easier to stomach.

When Pace has Nagy involved, it's been proven he's less prone to fouling up.

Collaboration in this case goes beyond Pace and Nagy working together and agreeing.

One of Nagy's better friends in the NFL has been former Eagles coach Doug Pederson. Nagy has referenced only Andy Reid more times when talking about friends and colleagues in the NFL having an influence on him than he has Pederson.

If anyone could offer up valued opinions on Wentz and what happened in 2020 to end his run of three straight strong seasons, it's his old head coach. More than anything else, it is Wentz's drop in production and efficiency last season from the 100-passer rating range for three straight years to Rex Grossman level that troubles any Bears fan.

Now fired and freed from the restraints of league ties, Pederson could provide honest, valuable insight into Wentz's downfall last year.

There's no way the Bears failed to tap into this connection. To do otherwise should invite immediate dismissal.

It's a resource they would lack without Nagy as coach. It's also another form of collaboration.

If they're still pursuing this trade at this point, it's safe to assume Pederson labeled Wentz's decline as an aberration.

Having former Eagles quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo on staff certainly doesn't hurt, either.

The Bears should have the perspective market on Wentz cornered.

If Wentz comes to Chicago and plays like he did last year, it's on him.

Pace will get blamed then, and the whole operation would be cleansed in the fireball of a massive rebuild.

It seems far less likely to happen when you consider all the opinions involved.

Armed with the thoughts of those heavily involved daily with Wentz as he put the Eagles in playoff position for three straight seasons, chances for another Mitchell Trubisky-style repeat disaster look much slimmer.

Collaboration could indeed be the ultimate salvation for the Bears at the quarterback position, just like George McCaskey predicted.

