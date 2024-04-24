Prayer for Bears Stadium and Super Bowl Triggers Reaction
Leave it to the Bears to start a controversy with something as well intended as a prayer.
Rev. Charlie Dates of Salem Baptist Church started the press conference to announce the team's plan for a new stadium south of Soldier Field by praying.
The pastor's prayer drew some chuckles from those gathered to see the unveiling of the plan for a $4.6 billion stadium.
"... We thank You for all of the people who will benefit by the Bears staying in Chicago," Dates prayed. "I don't know that You played football but I am asking You to help us, help us to win some games help us to get a Super Bowl here, help us to play in the Super Bowl, and bring back the 1985 roaring, cheering fans we had for Your glory and for our good.
"And on a more serious note for all the people who will work here, who will thrive here, who will come to experience significant family memories here, we give You glory and thanks. And if I've asked You for too little, I pray You do something even bigger than what I've asked You for in your precious name. ..."
No mention was made specifically of beating the Packers, though.
The prayer lit a fire under WSCR AM-670 radio host Lawrence Holmes on the Bernstein & Holmes Show.
"Where his (Dates') church resides in the neighborhood that I grew up in, there are plenty of people in that neighborhood and neighborhoods around Chicago that need prayer," Holmes said on the show. "And you (Dates) chose to ask for God's grace today for a stadium. You should be ashamed pastor and your congregation should be ashamed too. If that's what you're giving out at Salem Baptist, shame on you. You need to repent."
Holmes went on to ridicule the opening of the press conference.
"I am offended for people who try to serve and worship a God that you're hoping shares his grace on the poor and the downtrodden. If we're going simply from scripture, that is not where you need to be today pastor."
There have been many strange prayers offered up in the past. The prayer said by George C. Scott as Gen. George Patton in the movie about the famed U.S. tank commander was one, when he asked God for clear weather to kill more of the enemy.
There have been times at Bears games where they didn't seem to have a prayer of winning, so maybe no one should blame them for seeking some Divine assistance.
But to build a stadium?
Da Bears.
