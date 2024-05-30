Why Bears Backup Quarterback May Require Reconsideration

📽🎞️ 𝙵𝙸𝙻𝙼 𝚁𝙾𝙾𝙼 𝙵𝚁𝙸𝙳𝙰𝚈 🎞️📽️



Who spent more time in the film room while at #BoiseState?



Kellen Moore or Brett Rypien?



“There’s no anybody better than those two.”



Cool to hear their @CoachHarsin talk about how their preparation habits made both QBs unique. pic.twitter.com/YMApdMhsdx