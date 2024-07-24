When the Bears Could Pursue an Edge Rusher Becomes More Clear

After Listening to Eric Washington today... Hell Yeah I'm going to take my victory lap. I've said all offseason that Jacob Martin is WAY better than Yannick Ngakoue and a better fit for the Bears.

Between 32:00 & 35:00

Tune in, always good stuff to sharehttps://t.co/sD3SfwIv2c pic.twitter.com/LN9Ve4ATCU