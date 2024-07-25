Bears Offense Sputters Badly in Return Following Off Day
It might have been the day off or simply the defense being better in some cases but the Bears returned Thursday to practice sputtering on the offensive side like they hadn't since the first day of training camp.
Even the old false start and cadence issue resurfaced after they had appeared to leave it back in OTAs.
"So I talked to them after practice, 'Hey, how was your process?' " coach Matt Eberflus said. "Have you had a really good practice today? You were mentally focused. You were wired in. Good.'
"If you can improve on that, guess what, you need to look at your process yesterday (off day) of what was going on so you can focus in, be ready to go after a day off. And that's really a way we can do that every single day that we have during training camp and really prepare ourselves and practice that."
Two false starts set the offense back during two-minute drills.
The first-team offense was given three chances to attack in a two-minute drill at the end of the half and failed to get a first down. The last chance ended with safety Kevin Byard intercepting a pass Caleb Williams made on the run but he failed to get his feet down to complete the pick. It didn't matter as the drill ended then.
The second-team offense fared better against the backup defense as Tyson Bagent moved them into range for a 40-yard field as time expired.
The offense had started out beautifully in red zone, 7-on-7 work as Williams hit Keenan Allen on a quick timing throw and then looked off the defense and found D'Andre Swift in the back corner of the end zone behind Jaquan Brisker for a touchdown.
Williams also found Rome Odunze on a low ball at the goal line. After some of the subs mixed into the offense and defense, Williams found Velus Jones Jr. with a perfect throw at the back corner crossing the end zone for a TD behind the coverage of Elijah Hicks.
Things quickly turned then in full-squad red zone practice and the defense dominated. It was apparent the person throwing the ball needed improvements in the red zone during full squad.
"I would just say, really, from my vantage point, it's harder in the red zone because things are shorter, it's condensed, and it's just harder to execute down there," Eberflus said. "So, windows are tighter. We're going to have to learn what those are.
"Seven-on-seven was good, but once we got into team, it was more fast-paced, you can feel the rush. It's just about going through the process of that."
BEARS CAMP OBSERVATIONS AND TRENDS WITH PADS ON THE WAY
BEARS CAN STAND FOR IMMEDIATE END TO STARTING CENTER BATTLE
The offense didn't get too upset about the struggles. Tight end Gerald Everett still thinks their offensive potential is great.
"It's scary," he said. "I'm sure you (media) have seen it. Even today we gave the defense something to look at, something they probably weren't ready for."
Extra Work
Eberflus won't reveal yet how much or if Williams will play in the Hall of Fame game, but seems to think the extra work won't hurt.
'People a lot of times say 'Hall of Fame Game,' shoulders go down, all that stuff," Eberflus said. "We get extra practices, extra time, so we're really excited about that.
"That's really advantageous for us this year."
The red zone and two-minute drill showed they can use the work, especially Williams.
Lining Up
Slot cornerback Kyler Gordon remains out with what Eberflus would only label "tightness." ... It was center Ryan Bates' turn to play center on Thursday. Left tackle Braxton Jones was able to handle most of the work at left tackle after battling through injury. Larry Borom did come on for a few series.
Great Scott
Tyler Scott's habit of catching deep passe was replaced by something shorter. He made consecutive receptions for 17 total yards to start the second team's march to a field goal, one of the few offensive highlights after the first 7-on-7 red zone series.
It's Clobberin' Time
The Bears worked plenty of running plays into the offense during the middle portion of practice, one day before they put pads on for the first time.
Even a player like Jones, who has been in and out of the lineup, will get to put on pads and hit.
"That's our anticipation," Eberflus said. "I think he came out of practice OK. But that's our anticipation that we're going to do that."
Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven