EA Sports Announces 'Legend' Additions to College Football 25

Joe Burrow is one of the options from his LSU days.

Russ Heltman

Then-LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Jan. 13. Sports 128 Tda Nws 165177
Then-LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass as the LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship Jan. 13. Sports 128 Tda Nws 165177 / SCOTT CLAUSE/THE ADVERTISER / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — Bengals fans can play as Joe Burrow during his LSU days in the new EA Sports College Football 25. EA announced that they are adding a legends aspect to their ultimate team game mode.

That means fans can play as legendary college football stars like Burrow during his 2019 season.

"Thanks to our partnership with the NFLPA, the mode will include active players like Patrick Mahomes, Davante Adams, Christian McCaffrey, Josh Allen, Ceedee Lamb, Stefon Diggs, Joe Burrow, and many more who can join your squad!" The site read. "At the start of your journey, you will inherit a beginner team. Depending on what your favorite school is, you will start with a handful of names that will be familiar to you. Whether you're a Solo player or a H2H Champ you’llhave multiple modes to explore, but if you want to jump start your squad and start increasing your Team OVR, you should jump straight into completing ‘Challenges’."

Burrow won the Heisman Trophy that season after posting arguably the greatest passing stretch in the history of the sport.

