CBS Sports Names Ted Karras Bengals' Unsung Player

Cincinnati just extended him.

Russ Heltman

Ted Karras and the Bengals offensive line awaits a play from quarterback Jake Browning (6) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.
Ted Karras and the Bengals offensive line awaits a play from quarterback Jake Browning (6) in the second quarter of the NFL Week 18 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
CINCINNATI — Ted Karras has been one of the most consistent performers in Cincinnati since he came to the Bengals earlier this decade. 

CBS Sports recognized that this week after naming him the team's underappreciated player.

"Ted Karras has been a great find for the Bengals since they brought him in as a free agent in 2022," Tyler Sullivan wrote. "After working as a swing interior lineman in New England and having a one-year stint as the Dolphins starting center to begin his career, Karras found his footing in Cincinnati. In the past two seasons, Karras has been a team captain and started every game he's played at center. Recently, he was ranked as the No. 8 center in the league by Pro Football Focusafter a strong pass-blocking grade for the 2023 campaign."

Cincinnati just signed Karras to a one-year extension keeping him in town through 2025.

