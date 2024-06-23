Josh Newton Discusses What's Fueled His Journey to NFL: 'One Offer Coming Out of High School'
CINCINNATI — Rookie Bengals cornerback Josh Newton is getting adjusted to life in the NFL as he prepares for his first training camp.
Bengals Talk's Elise Jesse caught up with the TCU product and discussed the biggest thing that's shaped him as a player to this point.
"One offer coming out of high school," Newton noted. "You only get one opportunity at this too. So it's really the same thing but it's the league so everything gonna get an extra boost to another pedestal and so keep doing what I've been doing to get me here and I just gotta stay for sure."
Newton was ranked 3,146th among the entire 2018 highs school recruiting class. He had one offer to Louisiana-Monroe and eventually built a path to Cincinnati. A path of hard work and competition he's trying to keep paving.
"Very competitive," Newton said about the atmosphere among the DBs. "This is the only type of environment you should want to be in as an alpha. But everybody is different, but this seems like we gonna compete for sure if there's one thing that I've caught on for sure is we gonna compete. So we'll compete."
