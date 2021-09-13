Jessie Bates Plans to Play 'Pissed Off' After Not Agreeing to Extension

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his contract.

CINCINNATI — Jessie Bates was hoping to sign a long-term contract extension with the Bengals before the start of the regular season, but he didn't get his wish.

The 24-year-old is in the final year of his rookie contract. Bates emerged as one of the NFL's best safeties last season.

"I wish it would have gotten done, obviously," Bates said. "They got Sam (Hubbard) done. I was hoping to be the next guy up. But like I said, it is what it is. I’m going to play my part. I’m going to be a captain of this team and next year, we’ll see what happens."

Bates finished with 109 tackles, three interceptions and 15 passes defensed last season. He led the team with nine tackles in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Vikings.

"I guess I haven't done enough yet to be considered one of the top safeties in this league," Bates said in August.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest news, coverage and more, subscribe to our YouTube Channel

There was still some hope that a deal would get done before the start of the regular season, but the Bengals were unable to sign Bates. Now the star safety is set to become a free agent next March.

"I think I’m going to continue to show it with my play and be a little pissed off, for sure," he said. "That’s kind of how I’ve been my whole life, honestly. I haven’t really been a big name. Some of the people that were my people probably didn’t believe I would make it this far. That’s why my slogan is ‘Just Believe.’ It’s going to continue to be that. We’re going to see, like I said, what happens next year."

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Look: A Snap Count Breakdown from the Bengals' Win over the Vikings

Joe Burrow Sees Growth in the Bengals Following Win over Minnesota

Top Takeaways from the Bengals' 27-24 Opening Week Win

Winners and Losers from the Bengals' Win Over the Vikings

Three Down Look: Breakdown of the Bengals' Season Opening Win

Watch: Bengals Celebrate Win, Evan McPherson Gets Game Ball

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Vikings 27-24 in Season Opener

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook