Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase Lead Way in Cincinnati Bengals Week 14 Player Rankings

CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Chiefs for the third time in a calendar year, bringing their record to 8-4 on the season and putting them in a good spot to win the AFC North again.

Here are our Bengals players power rankings for Week 14:

1. Joe Burrow (last week: 1) Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports In what should be absolutely no surprise, Joe Burrow remains in the No. 1 spot in the power rankings after leading the Bengals to a victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs for the third consecutive game. Burrow has not only solidified himself as one of the three premier quarterbacks in the NFL, but also made a statement in the 2022 NFL MVP race. 2. Ja’Marr Chase (last week: 3) Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Despite missing the last four games for the Bengals, star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase picked up where he left off on Sunday. Chase finished the game with 97 yards and sevneoh receptions. The Bengals offense is and Ja’Marr Chase is gonna be crucial down the stretch. 3. Trey Hendrickson (last week: 2) Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals defensive end hasn’t had a crazy amount of sacks this season, but he’s consistently been getting pressures. Lou Anarumo has been outstanding all season, and having someone like Trey Hendrickson that can pressure the quarterback is a big key in that. 4. Tee Higgins (last week: 4) Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports Higgins didn’t manage to get a bunch of yards against the Chiefs, but he stepped up when it mattered. He had the big touchdown catch earlier in the game and made one of the biggest plays in the matchup late, catching a tight-window pass from Burrow on 3rd-and-11 to seal the win. 5. Germaine Pratt (last week: 7) Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports Germaine Pratt is having the best season of his career. He leads the team in tackles, and made the biggest play of the game in the Bengals win over the Chiefs. As the game went on, it was clear that whichever team could force a turnover would probably win the game. Mahomes found Kelce for a big gain, Pratt tracked him down and ripped the ball away, recovering it to give possession back to the Bengals. 6. Sam Hubbard (last week: 5) Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Sam Hubbard has been a reliable, consistent player for the Bengals this season. He’s played well in the run game and has shown some solid pass rushing abilities. He managed to sack Patrick Mahomes once in the Bengals win over the Chiefs. 7. Mike Hilton (last week: 6) Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports The Bengals slot corner has had a very nice season so far. After his monster game against the Titans, he followed it up with a solid performance against the Chiefs. With Chidobe Awuzie being out, having someone in the slot that is as good as Hilton takes away a little pressure from the guys on the outside. 8. DJ Reader (last week: 9) Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports Reader has had an amazing season to this point despite missing time due to an injury. He’s going to be extra important this week, as the Bengals matchup against the Browns and their explosive running attack of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. 9. Logan Wilson (last week: 8) © Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK Like Hubbard, Logan Wilson has been a reliable piece to this Bengals defense. He’s good in coverage and good at stopping the run. He’s going to be another key player for the Bengals down the stretch. 10. Ted Karras (last week: NA) © Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK The Bengals offensive line put together an impressive performance in their win over the Chiefs. Burrow had plenty of time in the pocket and was only sacked the one time late in the game when he just went down. Karras gets the nod in the power rankings for containing Chris Jones.

