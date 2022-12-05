By The Numbers: Bengals post Historic Win Over Chiefs

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals moved to 8-4 this season with a massive 27-24 win over Kansas City on Sunday.

It marked their third-straight win against the Chiefs and sealed some impressive numbers:

The Bengals are the first franchise to beat Patrick Mahomes three times, including the playoffs

The Titans are the last team to beat the Chiefs three times in a row (2014-2019)

Entering today, the Chiefs had won 26 straight games in Nov/Dec., that streak is now over

Burrow joined Tom Brady (3-3) as the only QBs to defeat Mahomes three-plus times

Burrow is the only QB to face Mahomes multiple times & be undefeated in head-to-head matchups (incl. playoffs)

For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.

Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Breaking Down Ja'Marr Chase's Injury, Recovery and Probability of Return Against Chiefs

Bengals Players Respond To Justin Reid's Comments

Get Up Panel Agrees Bengals Are Biggest Threats To Chiefs In AFC

Ja'Marr Chase On His Return: 'I Don't Think I Can Be Stopped'

Watch: Ted Karras Gives Weather Forecast Ahead Of Bengals-Chiefs Matchup

Watch: Tee Higgins Mic'd Up For Bengals' Win Over Titans

Bengals Film Breakdown: Tee Higgins Showed He's A Star During Four Game Stretch Without Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Player Power Rankings Week 13: Two New Faces Make List Following Win over Titans

Walk-Off Thoughts: Bengals Beat Titans in Physical, Playoff Style Rumble in Nashville

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' Win Over Tennessee Titans

Ravens Lose To Jaguars, Boost Bengals AFC North Chances

Postgame Observations: Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins Lead Bengals Past Titans 20-16

Watch: Bengals Celebrate in Locker Room Following Win Over Titans

Watch: Joe Burrow Finds Tee Higgins For Go-Ahead Touchdown, Bengals Lead Titans 20-13

No One Should Blame Bengals For Playing It Safe With Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Works Out Ahead of Bengals' Matchup With Titans

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our FaceBook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok