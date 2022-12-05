Look: Bengals Add Defining Sign Outside Locker Room
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have gone through a rollercoaster season so far in 2022, but the upswing continued on Sunday in a 27-24 win.
The team made sure no one in the locker room doubts where they stand among the NFL's best with a new sign near the locker room reading, "They gotta play us."
Check out the sign below as Cincinnati prepares to win five games in a row for the first time under Zac Taylor.
