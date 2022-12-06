CINCINNATI — Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid won't let his takes about Hayden Hurst rest. He stoked the fires again on Tuesday after Reid confused Hurst for Tee Higgins in a bizarre clip last week before the game.

"I'm gonna lock him down," Reid told reporters last week. "He's a very talented receiver too. More of a finesse type of guy, not the best blocker."

He doubled down on Twitter, "We lost. But I was still right, Cry about it." Reid tweeted.

Sure, Hurst had low production at the end of the contest, but that was solely because he got hurt in the first quarter. Hurst got knocked out of the game, and possibly longer due to a calf injury.

While healthy in the first quarter, the tight end caught 2-of-3 targets for 12 yards.

The odd Reid saga isn't letting up, which can't be welcome news for a Chiefs coaching staff trying to get their team focused for the stretch run of this season.

