Potential Cincinnati Bengals Target Could be Picked Earlier Than Expected in 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals could address their defensive line in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. If they do, Texas defensive tackle Byron Murphy could be first on their list.
Murphy is considered the top defensive tackle in this class. He might not last until the Bengals' selection. In fact, there's a chance he's the first defensive player taken according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"It feels as if most mock drafts are predicting edge rusher Dallas Turner (Alabama) will be the first defensive player drafted Thursday night. And maybe he will be. But there are some front office executives who believe defensive tackle Byron Murphy II (Texas) has a realistic chance of seizing that honor," Schefter wrote. "It's possible a defender might not be picked until Atlanta at No. 8 or Chicago at No. 9. Murphy could be a consideration for both teams. Murphy, who had five sacks last season, is talented, plays a coveted position and has gotten clean character reports. He might interest new Falcons coach Raheem Morris, who had Aaron Donald dominate at that position when he was the coordinator in Los Angeles."
It's worth noting the Bengals also hosted Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton for a top 30 visit. Newton is expected to be available at No. 18. Meanwhile, Murphy is picking up steam and could be off the board within the first 10 picks of this year's draft.
Check out Schefter's entire article here.
Make sure you bookmark this site for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Bengals Address Defensive Line in Mock Draft 3.0
Bengals Bolster Trenches, Add Weapons in Mock Draft 2.0
Bengals Beef Up Trenches and Weapons in Mock Draft 1.0
Watch: Orlando Brown Jr. Tries Some New Jobs Around Bengals Facility
Look: Updated Offensive Line Consensus Board Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
Bengals Draft Top Defensive Tackle in Coaching Intel Mock Draft
Look: Bengals Come Away With Underwhelming Haul in Latest Mock Draft
Kansas City Chiefs Signing Former No. 2 Overall Pick to Backup Patrick Mahomes
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Hosting Multiple Prospects for Visits Ahead of NFL Draft
Look: Logan Wilson Announces Second Annual Celebrity Softball Game
Cincinnati Bengals Lineman Gets Nice Bonus Thanks to NFL's Performance-Based Pay Program
Look: Odds Released For Which Position Bengals Will Select in First Round of 2024 NFL Draft
Cincinnati Bengals Make Trade in Mock Draft 1.0, Boost Trenches and Talent Around Joe Burrow
Look: Complete List of All 10 Cincinnati Bengals Picks in 2024 NFL Draft
Bengals Select Edge Rusher Over Other Popular Names in Latest Major Mock Draft
Watch: Marlon Humphrey Not Happy About Losing Geno Stone to the Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals' Rival Still Hoping to Sign Tyler Boyd
Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson Wants Cincinnati Bengals to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Bengals Free Agency: Three Thoughts on Trent Brown, Joe Burrow and Their Plans in the 2024 NFL Draft
Bengals Running Back Watch: What Prospects Make Sense in 2024 NFL Draft?
A Tee Higgins Trade That the Bengals Would Realistically Consider
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals, all the time!
Join the 43,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast