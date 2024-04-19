Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Top Defensive Player for Last Minute Visit Ahead of 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — Could the Bengals take Johnny Newton with the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?
Cincinnati hosted Newton for a top 30 visit according to Joe Goodberry. Newton is considered one of the top defensive tackles in this year's draft class, but most NFL personnel have former Texas star Byron Murphy ahead of the Illinois alum.
Newton has been compared to former Bengals great Geno Atkins. Lance Zierlein's comparison was Javon Hargrave.
"Active interior defender with the potential to build on his disruptive production in college. Newton’s size and length don’t stand out, but he has shown a consistent ability to gain extension and set edges against bigger opponents," Zierlein wrote on NFL.com. "Newton is clever in setting up blockers and then beating them with sudden hand usage and foot quickness as both a run defender and a pass rusher. He’s strong enough to hold the point, but he’s not going to overwhelm NFL guards with force or power. His skill level and athleticism should create additional playmaking opportunities for him as a three-down 3-technique with early starting potential."
Newton played through a foot injury for roughly half of last season. He's reportedly healthy. That could be a big reason why the Bengals brought him in for a visit. They may want to make sure they're comfortable with his health, before finalizing their draft board, which could (and likely should) include him as a first round target.
