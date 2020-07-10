Bengals rookie wide receiver Tee Higgins surprised by Madden 21 rating

CINCINNATI — EA Sports continues to reveal their ratings for incoming NFL rookies as part of their promotion for Madden 21.

On Thursday, they announced that Joe Burrow was the highest-rated rookie quarterback with a 76 overall.

Bengals second-round pick Tee Higgins wasn't so lucky. The Clemson product was tied for the eighth-highest rating among rookie wide receivers with a 71.

Higgins was the seventh wide receiver taken in April's draft, but players that were selected after him like Laviska Shenault Jr. (72) had a higher rating.

Bengals legend Chad Johnson broke the news to the top rookie wide receivers. While the clip didn't show him telling Higgins his overall rating, the Bengals rookie couldn't help but laugh at his run blocking grade.

He thought they would give him around a 90. He barely got half of that. Madden gave Higgins a 48 overall for his run blocking ability.

"They did me dirty right there, c'mon now," Higgins said with a laugh. "I'm a great blocker."

That wasn't the only score that Higgins was surprised by. He believed his catching grade would be a 99. Madden gave him an 82.

Henry Ruggs III (76) is the highest rated rookie wide receiver in the game. He's followed by CeeDee Lamb (75), Jerry Jeudy (75), Justin Jefferson (74), Jalen Reagor (73), Brandon Aiyuk (72) and Shenault (72).

Devin Duvernay and Michael Pittman Jr. are tied with Higgins with a 71.

Johnson asked Higgins if he felt any pressure since he would be wearing 85 for the Bengals this season — a number Ochocinco made famous.

"I gotta get my celebrations right," Higgins said.

Johnson is expected to workout with Higgins and a few of the other rookie wide receivers next week.