Ravens Run For 404 Yards, Crush Bengals 38-3

CINCINNATI — The Ravens needed a win to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday and they ran threw the Bengals to get it.

Baltimore never trailed in Sunday's 38-3 win over Cincinnati. They finished with 404 rushing yards, which is the most the Bengals have allowed in their 53-year history.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson sliced and diced the Bengals' defense. He completed 10-of-18 passes for 113 yards, three touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 97 yards.

Jackson exited the game late in the third quarter when the Ravens had a 31-3 lead.

On their very next possession rookie running back J.K. Dobbins ran for a 72-yard touchdown. The run gave Baltimore a 38-3 lead.

It also gave the Ravens 350 rushing yards, which made it a record setting day at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals franchise record for most rushing yards allowed in a game was 313 in 1969. Baltimore shattered that on Sunday.

Dobbins finished with 160 rushing yards and two touchdowns. The Bengals had no answer for the Ohio State product.

The record for most rushing yards in an NFL game is 426 yards when Detroit ran all over Pittsburgh in 1934. The most rushing yards in a game in the Super Bowl era is the Bengals' 407 yards that they put up against the Broncos during Corey Dillon's record-setting day in 2000.

Cincinnati almost allowed Baltimore to breaking their own record.

Zac Taylor's offense never got anything going. They couldn't move the ball outside of a two-minute drive at the end of the first half that ended in a field goal.

The Bengals finish 4-11-1 this season. The Ravens improve to 11-5. They're playoff bound for a third-straight season.

The Ravens' 404 rushing yards sums up how the two games between these teams went this season. Baltimore outscored Cincinnati 65-6 in their two matchups.

Awful Injury

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins entered Sunday's game just one reception shy of breaking Cris Collinsworth's record (67) for most receptions by a rookie in team history.

The 21-year-old appeared to break that record on the Bengals' first drive when he caught a slant and ran past the Ravens' defense for a gain of 41-yards.

The play was called back due to an offensive pass interference call on Mike Thomas. Thomas' pick helped Higgins separate from the Ravens' defense.

Not only did the play not count, but Higgins also suffered a left hamstring injury at the end of his run. He didn't return to the game, which means he didn't set a new Bengals' record.

Bad Interception

The Bengals were trying to give A.J. Green a chance to tie Chad Johnson for the most touchdown receptions in team history in the third quarter. They targeted Green three-straight times.

He drew pass interference penalties on the first two targets. He was open on the third target, but Brandon Allen's pass was short and Marcus Peters made a nice one-handed interception.

Up Next

