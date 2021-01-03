Speculation About Zac Taylor's Future Surfaces Following Bengals' Loss to Ravens

Would Bengals shock everyone and part ways with Taylor?

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are expected to part ways with multiple coaches in the coming days according to AllBengals insider Elise Jesse.

Wide receivers coach Bob Bicknell, defensive line coach Nick Eason and offensive line coach Jim Turner won't be retained by the team.

They could make other changes to the staff in the coming days.

One national insider thinks there's a chance head coach Zac Taylor could be in danger.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk says there's a "rumor making that rounds" that the Bengals could part ways with Taylor.

The second-year head coach has posted a 6-25-1 record in two seasons with the team.

Florio says the Bengals went into today's game "undecided" about Taylor's future with the team.

If that is the case, then the team didn't do anything to help Taylor's cause on Sunday.

After winning back-to-back games against the Steelers and Texans, the Bengals laid an egg against the Ravens. They lost 38-3 in a lifeless performance against a division rival.

"It was a challenge. We were missing a fair amount of guys. That’s no fun. I don’t question the effort," Taylor said after the game. "I haven’t seen the tape yet obviously, but there wasn’t anything that stood out from that standpoint. We ran into a really good football team that can run it as well any team in the league. They had enough long runs there that really broke our backs in some situations. We do expect to be better, but it was a tough matchup right now."

The Bengals allowed a franchise record 404 rushing yards and didn't have a first down until late in the first half.

The Ravens outscored them 65-6 in two matchups this season.

The Bengals planned on overhauling the coaching staff underneath Taylor, but there's at least some outside speculation that he could be in trouble following Sunday's poor performance.

