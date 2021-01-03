Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Ravens

The Bengals lost their final game of the season 38-3 to the Baltimore Ravens Sunday, capping off a long season for Cincinnati.

Here are two winners and three losers from the loss.

Winners

Akeem Davis-Gaither

Bengals rookie linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither recorded his first career interception on a pass tipped by Margus Hunt. The fourth-round pick has had a promising season, and finished it off with a nice accomplishment. Davis-Gaither saw a snap increase in Week 17, and hopes to take the momentum into the 2021 season.

Trayveon Williams

Even with running back Joe Mixon missing time this season, Williams has been the odd man out in the Bengals' backfield. Giovani Bernard and Semaje Perine got the majority of carries following Mixon's injury. Despite that, Williams had a nice finish to the 2020 season. He had four carries for 74 yards, with a large chunk of that coming on a big 55 yard rush in the third quarter.

Losers

Lou Anarumo

Over the past week, it appears multiple Bengals assistant coaches will be losing their jobs before next season. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo had a rough game Sunday. The Ravens rushed for 404 yards, which is the most rushing yards allowed by the Bengals in franchise history and the fourth most in NFL history.

Brandon Allen

The Bengals backup quarterback was unable to repeat his performance from last week, throwing for only 48 yards and two interceptions. The team should still be fairly confident in retaining Allen as the backup for when Joe Burrow returns next season, but this is a performance he'll want to forget.

A.J. Green

Green is really in a category on his own in this article. In what could be his final game in a Bengals uniform, Allen was unable to get the veteran wide-out a touchdown, or even a reception. Green was targeted six times, but never really had a chance at a reception. While not really considered a loser, he couldn't go out on a high note. No matter what happens this offseason, Green always be a Bengals legend.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!