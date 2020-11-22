Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to Washington

Cincinnati lost to Washington 20-9 on Sunday. The Bengals looked like they were going to run away with the game before Joe Burrow's left knee injury.

Here are two winners and three losers from Sunday’s loss.

Winners

A.J. Green

The veteran wide receiver caught his first touchdown of the season on Sunday. It was his first score since Oct. 28th, 2018. Green had four receptions for just 41 yards, but showed he is still capable of being a factor in the Bengals offense. Aside from the touchdown, he had a great toe tapping catch on the sideline early in the game that was vintage Green.

Vonn Bell

Bell had his best game since he arrived in Cincinnati this offseason. The Bengals safety had 13 total tackles, including a tackle for loss. The game was competitive until Burrow went down with the devastating knee injury. Bell played well against the run. He also had some good plays in coverage, including a big pass breakup.

Losers

Randy Bullock

Bengals kicker Randy Bullock left 7 points on the field in the first half, missing two field goals and an extra point. It seems irrelevant now, but before Burrow left the game, those points would have put them up two scores which could have led to the second half being a different story.

Offensive Line

The Bengals offensive line gave up four sacks on Sunday. None of those were as crushing as the quarterback hit they allowed early in the third quarter that ended with Burrow on a cart. The Bengals need to make improvements to the offensive line this offseason. When Burrow returns, he needs quality linemen protecting him. The line as a whole has been struggling all season and this offseason will be crucial to upgrade one of their biggest needs.

William Jackson

Jackson isn’t a complete loser. He made some quality defensive plays in coverage, but he also gave up some big gains to Terry McLaurin. The 27-year-old needs to cut down on the mistakes in order to get a big contract from the Bengals this offseason.

Jackson shows flashes of his potential and the Bengals should try to sign him to an extension this offseason. Until then, he needs to do everything he can do to prove he’s worthy of a big deal.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!