Which free agents make sense for the Bengals?

The Bengals have dramatically improved their roster over the past few months.

They completely remade their defense and added multiple starters on offense, including No. 1 pick Joe Burrow.

Despite their best efforts, they still have holes. It's hard to shore up every weakness on the roster following a 2-14 campaign.

The Bengals are in position to sign another veteran player before the start of the season.

They'll have $16.5 million in cap space after they sign their 2020 NFL Draft class. That gives them enough room to potentially sign a veteran and extend Joe Mixon and A.J. Green.

Green's cap number won't change much if they do agree to an extension. The Bengals are already using $18 million of space on him this season. Mixon's number will go up if they get a deal done, but it won't be nearly enough to prevent Cincinnati from adding a veteran.

The Bengals are content with what they have in a lot of spots. They signed three cornerbacks in free agency, so no one should expect them to add another defensive back. The same thing goes for safety. Shawn Williams remains on the roster, even after the addition of Vonn Bell. The team really likes Jessie Bates' potential and believes he could thrive with Bell in the mix.

The Bengals drafted Tee Higgins, which is one of the many reasons they aren't in the market for a wide receiver. They completely overhauled their linebacker room. There's no way they add another veteran backer.

The argument could be made for a veteran signal-caller, but head coach Zac Taylor said the team is "set" at quarterback. If you're looking for insight on that, go here.

Cincinnati could use help in the trenches, both on offense and defense. Here are four free agents that make sense for the Bengals.

Larry Warford, RG — This would be a home run signing. He's a 28-year-old Pro Bowl guard that played his college ball at Kentucky. The Bengals can make the money work. Is he willing to play for a non-contender? If the answer is yes, then they should be in hot pursuit of the top offensive lineman on the market. For a thorough breakdown on Warford and how they can make the money work, go here.

Jason Peters, LT — Peters is another plug-and-play starter up front. Would he stay at left tackle? Are the Bengals willing to move 2019 first-round pick Jonah Williams to the right side? Those are the biggest questions when it comes to this signing. Peters would be an upgrade on the left and the right side. Age is a factor, but the 38-year-old wants to play for a few more seasons. Here's a comprehensive breakdown of how Peters would fit in Cincinnati.

Demar Dotson, RT — The 34-year-old could be a lower cost option at right tackle. He's had some productive seasons in Tampa Bay, but wasn't as dominant last season. Dotson still posted a 71 PFF grade in 2019, which was better than Bobby and Fred Johnson. The Bengals feel good about their offensive line, but adding an experienced veteran like Dotson makes sense. He made 15 starts in 2019 and has played at least 1,000 snaps in each of the past two years.

Jabaal Sheard, DE — Sheard would be a nice depth addition in the trenches. Carl Lawson has dealt with injuries throughout his career. If he were to go down or Carlos Dunlap were to miss time, there isn't much depth behind them. Sam Hubbard has exceeded expectations and continues to grow as a player, but fifth-round pick Khalid Kareem could have a significant role on the edge this season. Bringing in Sheard would give the Bengals another proven player at that spot, even if he isn't what he once was. He's played in at least 13 games in each of his nine NFL seasons. His durability and experience would be an upgrade in the trenches.

There are plenty of other free agents available. Here's a list of the top players that are still on the market.

