The Jets' Decision to Hire Robert Saleh Impacts the Bengals' Draft Possibilities

CINCINNATI — The Jets' named Robert Saleh their head coach on Thursday night. The move has a ripple effect on the rest of the NFL, including the Bengals.

New York has the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft—three spots ahead of Cincinnati.

The Bengals already have their franchise quarterback in Joe Burrow.

The more quarterbacks that are taken with the top four picks, the more likely it is that a top prospect falls to them at No. 5. That could be Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell or LSU wide receiver Ja'marr Chase.

Unfortunately for the Bengals, it doesn't sound like the Jets are going to be in the quarterback market.

"Right now I think the plan would be to proceed with Sam Darnold as the quarterback of the New York Jets in 2021," ESPN's Adam Schefter said on Thursday night. "I think that Joe Douglas and this staff believe in him. Robert Saleh believes in him and I think that they'd like to give Sam Darnold an opportunity for a full season when he's healthy to see what he can do."

That means the Jets will be in the mix for Chase, Sewell and any of the other top non-quarterback prospects in the draft.

New York will likely entertain trading back too, which would be ideal for Cincinnati. Any team that is looking to move up to the second pick will likely being doing so to take a quarterback.

This is just the latest wrinkle in what should be an interesting offseason for the Bengals.

The NFL Draft begins on April 29.

-----

You May Also Like:

Trent Williams Expected to Text Free Agency

It Doesn't Have to be Either/Or... The Bengals Can Do Both This Offseason

Two Bengals' Potential Offseason Targets to be Paid More Than Expected

Bengals Beef Up the Trenches in Latest Mock Draft

Joe Burrow Shares Thoughts on Potential Reunion With Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow James on Twitter: @JamesRapien

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook