Bengals Beef Up Trenches and Defense in Latest Mock Draft

The Bengals address both sides of the ball in Dane Brugler's latest mock draft

CINCINNATI — It's no secret that the Bengals need offensive line help.

In a perfect world, Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell would fall to them in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Sewell is considered the top tackle in the class and would help fix Cincinnati's biggest need.

That perfect world exists in Dane Brugler's latest mock draft. He has the Bengals landing Sewell with the No. 5 pick.

"The Bengals (and Joe Burrow) might be on pins and needles at No. 5, hoping Sewell gets past the Jets, Dolphins and Falcons," Brugler wrote. "Sewell isn’t the flawless prospect some make him out to be, but he is still an outstanding player with his big-man balance and flexibility — and he doesn’t turn 21 until October."

Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, DeVonta Smith and Justin Fields are taken with picks 1-4 in Brugler's mock.

Three quarterbacks being picked in the top five would bode well for the Bengals' chances of landing a top prospect like Sewell or LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase who went to Philadelphia with the sixth pick.

Cincinnati could double down on offensive line in the second round, especially with Texas tackle Samuel Cosmi still on the board, but Brugler has the Bengals taking Asante Samuel Jr.

The Florida State product finished with four interceptions and 23 passes defensed in three seasons. He's not the biggest corner, but he'd likely be one of the best players remaining on the Bengals' board. He could also fill a need if William Jackson III signs elsewhere in free agency.

Samuel only allowed one touchdown in coverage in eight games for the Seminoles last season according to Pro Football Focus.

Landing Sewell and Samuel in the first two rounds would be nice, assuming the Bengals add a starting guard and another weapon for Joe Burrow in free agency

