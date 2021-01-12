Joe Burrow Comments on Potential Reunion With LSU Star Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Burrow praises his former teammate with NFL Draft just a few months away

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. They should be able to select a player that can have an instant impact on the team.

That may be Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, who could fall to them at No. 5. It could also be Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons or the team may look to add another weapon to make life easier on star quarterback Joe Burrow.

The two top ranked wide receivers in the 2021 NFL Draft are LSU star Ja'Marr Chase and reigning Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

Chase's 2019 season with the Tigers was similar to Smith's 2020 campaign. The 20-year-old opted out this year, but there's a chance he could reunite with Burrow in Cincinnati.

"Ja'Marr's a really good player, it’s pretty easy to throw to him when he has five yards of separation every snap," Burrow said on Tuesday. "He’s an exciting player and a great guy and a friend as well. He was fun to play with."

Chase finished the 2019 season with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. The Bengals need a deep threat that can make plays downfield. The former LSU star averaged 21.2 yards-per-reception last season.

"Yeah, I wouldn’t mind," Burrow said with a smile when asked about Chase potentially joining him in Cincinnati.

If the Bengals add a starting offensive linemen or two in free agency, then there's no reason why they shouldn't take a serious look at Burrow's former teammate.

Burrow throwing to a trio of wide receivers that includes Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins could keep opposing defensive coordinators up at night.

-----

You May Also Like:

Joe Mixon Gives His Thoughts on the Bengals' Draft

Joe Burrow Chimes in on the 2019 LSU vs. 2020 Alabama Debate

Bengals to interview Former Pro Bowler For Defensive Line Coaching Job

WATCH: Joe Burrow on His Health, the Bengals' Future and Zac Taylor

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow James on Twitter: @JamesRapien

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook