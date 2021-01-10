Podcast: Reacting to the Frank Pollack Hire, Plus Troy Walters Expected to be Named Wide Receivers Coach

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' decision to hire Frank Pollack, the report that Troy Walters will be named wide receivers coach and so much more.

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!