NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Podcast: Reacting to the Frank Pollack Hire, Plus Troy Walters Expected to be Named Wide Receivers Coach

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' decision to hire Frank Pollack, the report that Troy Walters will be named wide receivers coach and so much more. 

Listen to the episode of Locked on Bengals below and subscribe on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack works with Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Alex Redmond (62) during practice, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, on the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice Oct 24
GM Report

Podcast: Reacting to the Frank Pollack Hire, Plus Troy Walters Expected to be Named Wide Receivers Coach

Jan 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Latest on Drew Brees' Future With the Saints

Jan 26, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; AFC quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans (4) warms up before a game against the NFC in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Deshaun Watson Speculation Continues with a Wild Report About the Dolphins

Whitworth and dunlap
Gameday

Andrew Whitworth Bests Carlos Dunlap, as Rams Beat Seahawks in Seattle

Screen Shot 2021-01-09 at 6.37.13 PM
News

Bengals to Replace Bob Bicknell with Familiar Face as Wide Receivers Coach

Sep 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) after a touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints against the New Orleans Saints during the fourth quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Tom Brady Plans to Return for 2021, Expects Buccaneers to be Even Better Next Season

Frank Pollack
News

Bengals Bring Back Familiar Face to Coach Offensive Line

Nov 30, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap (43) before start of game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Carlos Dunlap Contemplated Retirement Before Being Traded to Seattle

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is unable to complete a pass thrown by Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) in the fourth quarter of a Week 4 NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won 33-25. Jacksonville Jaguars At Cincinnati Bengals Oct 4
News

Joe Burrow Leads the Way, as Bengals Receive Praise for 2020 Draft Class