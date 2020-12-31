Three Bengals Players with Something to Prove on Sunday Against the Ravens

There are plenty of players with something to prove on Sunday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are flying high after winning back-to-back games for the first time in more than two years.

If they beat the Ravens on Sunday, it'll be their first three-game winning streak since 2015.

"I think it's important to finish the season strong. I can envision great things in store for us in the future," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "We've got to dial in on this Sunday. We can't look beyond that. It's a big game for us—a divisional game. They got the better of us this year on the road, so our guys are going to be focused here this last week."

Here are three players that have plenty to gain on Sunday against the Ravens.

A.J. Green

Green is one score away from tying Chad Johnson's franchise record (66) for most receiving touchdowns in Bengals' history, but Sunday is about much more than tying or breaking a team record.

It's Green's last time to show the Bengals and the other 31 NFL teams that he can still be a dynamic wide receiver. He has 47 receptions for 523 yards and two touchdowns this season. A big day for Green could help him in his quest to secure one more long-term contract this offseason.

Sam Hubbard

Hubbard has appeared in 12 games this season, but he hasn't been himself for most of the year due to an elbow injury he suffered in Week 5 against Baltimore. He only missed three games, but he clearly wasn't 100% healthy after returning.

"It was really tough. I couldn’t use my arm for weeks," Hubbard said on Sunday. "And then there was the whole getting back into game shape. No matter how hard you work, it’s hard to simulate taking a month off in the middle of the season. Just week-by-week I felt myself getting better and more comfortable out there. It was a lot of adversity this year. To be playing at this level as the season goes on is a great feeling."

Hubbard only has two sacks this year after posting 8.5 last season. The Cincinnati-native is extension eligible this offseason.

He entered 2020 with 14.5 sacks, which was more than anyone else in his 2018 NFL Draft class. A solid performance against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens would boost his chances of receiving an extension this offseason.

Austin Seibert

Seibert has made all eight of his extra points and 5-of-7 field goal attempts in four games. If he wants to kick for the Bengals next season, then he's going to need to make the most of his opportunity on Sunday.

Seibert missed his only 50-yard field goal attempt of the year. Making a long kick on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium would boost his chances of potentially being the Bengals' kicker in 2021.

Bonus

Brandon Allen

Allen has completed 56-of-73 (76%) passes for 588 yards and three touchdowns in his last two games. He hasn't turned the ball over and made some dazzling throws in Sunday's 37-31 win over Houston.

A strong performance on Sunday against the Ravens would give him a good chance of being brought back as Joe Burrow's backup next season.

"Obviously I want to put my best foot forward every time I get on the field, so I'd love to have another good performance and get this team another win," Allen said on Wednesday. "It's obviously a very good Ravens team that we're going against, so it's going to take our best effort, especially offensively. As far as coming back, obviously I would love to come back. I think this organization's on the right track. I think Zac (Taylor) has it going in the right direction, and I'd love to be here to see that come full circle."



Allen signed with the Bengals in August. He'll be a free agent this offseason.

Samaje Perine

Perine had 136 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns against the Texans. He broke through arm tackles and played at a high level.

It's going to be hard to have a duplicate performance against the Ravens, but if he plays well, it'll remind the league that he can be a serviceable running back and not just a special teamer.

Perine will be a free agent in March.

