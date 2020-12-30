NewsAll Bengals+
Brandon Allen Making Case to be Part of Bengals' Solution at Quarterback

The 28-year-old played great against the Texans
CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed Brandon Allen in August to be their quarantined quarterback. The veteran was released during final cuts and signed with the practice squad the next day. 

The Bengals brought Allen in hoping they'd never have to turn to the 28-year-old. He was only there to give them a third option just in case a coronavirus outbreak made it to the quarterback room. 

Things quickly changed when star rookie Joe Burrow went down with a season-ending knee injury last month. 

Not only was Allen elevated from the practice squad, but he was named the starting quarterback just three days later

He's made four starts for the Bengals, posting a 1-3 record. The record might not be great, but he's progressing and played well in his past two games. 

Allen has completed 56-of-73 (76%) passes for 588 yards and three touchdowns in his last two contests. He hasn't turned the ball over and made some dazzling throws in Sunday's 37-31 win over Houston. 

“I think this offense, it's very similar to the offense I came from from L.A., so I was already pretty familiar with it when I got here, which helped a smooth transition when I first got here, kind of already understanding reads and understanding certain play calls," Allen said after Sunday's win. "It was smooth in that area. It's really good about making certain plays look identical but it being a different play. One could be a run, and one could be a play-action pass and one's a play-action screen, and it all looks the same to the defense. I think there's so many things you can do with this offense. It's very quarterback friendly."

Allen is set to hit free agency this offseason, but if he can follow up his recent play with a quality performance against a great Ravens defense, then there's no reason why he shouldn't be Burrow's backup next season. 

If he lights up the Ravens like he did the Texans, which is possible but unlikely, then there could be competition for his services this offseason.

Allen made some great downfield throws against Houston. Even if the Bengals don't re-sign him, Sunday's finale is an audition for the rest of the league. 

“I do love it here in Cincinnati. I'm really, right now, just focused on next week now after this big win and getting ready for the Ravens," Allen said. "Obviously not being an easy game. So that's kind of where my focus is going to right now.”

If that focus leads to success, then the Bengals might've found their backup quarterback of the future.

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) throws the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
