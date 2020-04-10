Should the Bengals draft Zack Baun in the second round?

The Bengals selected Zack Baun (BONN), an outside linebacker from Wisconsin, in the second round of our mock draft this week.

Baun is one of the early favorites to be the No. 33 pick with the NFL Draft less than two weeks away.

The Bengals know they need to upgrade at the linebacker spot. They did sign Josh Bynes in free agency, but he’s 30-years-old and is more of a Band-Aid, not a long-term solution.

Baun would be considered a safe pick with plenty of untapped potential. He’s a skilled pass rusher that had a breakout Senior campaign at Wisconsin. He finished second in the Big Ten with 12.5 sacks.

Some worry about his size. Baun is 6’2” and 238 pounds, which means defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo would have to be open to using him in a variety of roles.

Baun is a great athlete that is capable of helping in coverage. Being able to learn from a battle-tested veteran like Bynes could also benefit Baun if he does end up in Cincinnati.

Sports Illustrated’s pro comparison is New England linebacker Kyle Van Noy. Baun tested better than Van Noy at the combine. He ran a faster 40-yard dash (4.65-4.71), had three more reps on the bench press (24-21), finished with a longer broad jump (115” – 112”) and was quicker in the 3-cone drill (7.00 – 7.22).

Clay Matthews is another player Baun resembles, based on combine testing. Baun was more productive than Matthews in college. They’re similar in size and they both excel at getting to the quarterback off the edge.

The Bengals should welcome another pass rusher with open arms. Carl Lawson is in the final year of his contract. Carlos Dunlap is 31-years-old and has two years left on his current deal.

If the Bengals are going to compete in the AFC North, which is arguably the best division in the NFL, then they're going to need to put pressure on Lamar Jackson, Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield.

If the Bengals do draft Baun, they need to make sure he's rushing the passer most of the time. This can't be a James Harrison situation where he's in coverage more than he's coming off the edge. Baun is capable of dropping into coverage, but he's at his best when he's rushing the passer.

No one questions Baun's effort or desire to win, which is certainly something every team, especially the Bengals will look at as they try to establish a winning culture in Cincinnati.

The Lions and the Bengals got a closer look at Baun during Senior Bowl week. Detroit coached him, but it's certainly an advantage to watch him practice and see what he can bring to the field. With so many pro days cancelled, coaching the Senior Bowl gives the Bengals and Lions an edge during the scouting process.

Baun has issues, like every prospect does, but he seems like the perfect blend of safe and upside. Drafting him won’t come with much risk and he would be capable of contributing right away in Cincinnati.