Cincinnati Bengals May Be Able to Find Next Great Slot Receiver on Day Three of 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going to take a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft. Heck, they may take two wide-outs.
It's a deep class full of talent and Cincinnati has 10 picks. They aren't expect to re-sign Tyler Boyd in free agency, which means they have an opening in their starting lineup.
Trenton Irwin, Charlie Jones and Andrei Iosivas could contribute this season, but that doesn't mean the Bengals are going to pass on a slot wide receiver.
It's unlikely that they target a pure slot receiver early in the draft, but they could certainly find Boyd's potential replacement in the fourth or fifth round.
Luke McCaffrey could be the perfect target on day three. Cincinnati has 115th overall pick (fourth round) and 149th pick (fifth round). He ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at 6-1, 198 pounds.
He used to play quarterback, but moved to wide receiver and tallied 129 receptions for 1,715 yards and 19 touchdowns in 24 games at Rice.
The Bengals met with McCaffrey at the NFL Combine and at Rice's Pro Day. He would be an ideal fit in their receiver room, especially if they don't take a wide-out on the first two days of the draft.
Even if they do address the position, let's say in round two, it would be hard to pass on McCaffrey if he's sitting there in the fifth round.
The 23-year-old is a sure-handed wide receiver that has good size and route running ability. There's no reason why he can't be an instant contributor on offense and special teams. McCaffrey could become a starting caliber slot wide receiver in the near future.
This could be a perfect match if McCaffrey is available and the Bengals are still on the hunt for a wide receiver on day three.
