Cincinnati Bengals Big Board: Ranking the Top First Round Targets in the 2024 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have plenty of options with the No. 18 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Most people expect them to take an offensive or defensive tackle in the first round. We know guys like Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Joe Alt are going to be long gone by the time Cincinnati is on the clock. We also know the Bengals aren't taking a quarterback in the first round.
So what would my big board look like for the No. 18 pick? If I'm the Bengals, I would prioritze offensive tackle.
There's more defensive tackle depth on day two because teams are going to target offensive tackles much sooner. There will be a run on offensive tackle before the Bengals pick in round one.
Alt will certainly be picked. Fashanu, Fautanu, Fuaga and Latham are also projected to be off the board by the time the Bengals are on the clock.
Even if that happens, there will still be high-end talent at offensive tackle. That probably won't be the case on day two. The drop off is real, especially when you consider how many offensive tackles could be picked between picks 18 and 49.
Let's take a look at my Bengals first round draft board. I didn't include guys like Harrison, Alt or Nabers because they'll be picked before No. 18.
I'd be comfortable taking any of the 10 players listed below and would do so in this order:
1. Brock Bowers, Tight End, Georgia
2. Olu Fashanu, OT, Penn State
3. Amarius Mims, OT, Georgia
4. Taliese Fuaga, OT, Oregon State
5. JC Latham, OT, Alabama
6. Byron Murphy, DT, Texas
7. Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Toledo
8. Jer'Zahn "Johnny" Newton, DT, Illinois
9. Troy Fautanu, OT, Washington
10. Terrion Arnold, CB, Alabama
