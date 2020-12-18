With Future Uncertain, A.J. Green Thanks Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — The Bengals still have three games to play this season, but seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Green might've just said goodbye.

The 32-year-old was featured in the Bengals' weekly "Behind the Stripes" segment, which puts the spotlight on a player. Joe Burrow, Jessie Bates, Giovani Bernard and Tee Higgins are just a few other players that have been highlighted on "Behind the Stripes" this season.

Green discussed his career, his accomplishments and the reality that he may be playing his final three games as a member of the Bengals organization.

“They gave me my opportunity to play the game that I love," Green said at the end of the feature. "This could be my last year or I could come back for more years. We just don’t know, so I just want to say thank you. Cincinnati will always be home.”

Green reflected on his 10 seasons with the team that selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

“I wanted to be great, that’s from day one," he said. "Everything that I’ve done in my life is always I wanted to be the best in everything I do. I want to be the best husband, the best dad, the best receiver. I just love the way, I’m playing, I got back healthy and fighting all those adversities the last two years says a lot, but I wouldn’t have it no other way.

“My job is to practice hard and put the best film on tape. My game is not always built off speed, it’s just my craft to where I can run routes and get in-and-out of my breaks as a big guy keeps me at a consistent level for a long time.”

Green is just one touchdown away (65) from tying Chad Johnson for the most touchdown receptions (66) in Bengals' history.

He has his sights set on something much bigger.

“For me I put in so much work. My goal was always to make the Hall of Fame," Green said. "I always wanted to get at least eight 1,000-yard seasons, at least 13,000 yards and 90 touchdowns or even 100 touchdowns. I hope I’m in that conversation.”

Green has compiled 9,326 career receiving yards in 10 seasons. He's had six 1,000-yard seasons. Playing with a young star like Joe Burrow was supposed to extend his window of dominance, but the two never gelled in Zac Taylor's offense.

The Bengals franchise tagged Green prior to the season. He'll be a free agent in March.

The writing is on the wall. His time in Cincinnati could be coming to an end.

"I love my time here. Who knows what is going to happen? I will be ready for anything and be excited to get back to playing football whether it is here or somewhere else," Green said on Sunday. "I'm still a great receiver. My role is not going to change no matter where I'm at. Whatever happens here, I still can play at a high level. I'm not worried about falling into a role right now. My job is to go out there and win one-on-ones and make plays whenever it's called."

