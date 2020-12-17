Jimmy Burrow Gives Positive Update About Joe Burrow's Recovery

CINCINNATI — Star rookie quarterback Joe Burrow suffered a season-ending left knee injury last month in the Bengals' 20-9 loss to Washington.

The 24-year-old underwent successful knee reconstruction surgery on Dec. 2.

Burrow's dad Jimmy Burrow gave a positive update about his son during an appearance on ESPN 104.5 in Baton Rouge.

"Surgery went well. Dr. Neal ElAttrache out in Los Angeles did the surgery. Now he's just in rehab, [he] goes to a physical therapy session everyday. He's attacking that just like he did preparation for a game and all indications are things are going great," Burrow said on the 'Off the Bench' show. "He's looking forward to being back with the Bengals first game next year. He's in constant contact with the coaches and his teammates, as you would think he would be. Still watches some film and makes sure he watches every game."

Burrow is expected to make a full recovery. His status for the start of the 2021 season is up in the air, but Jimmy sounded optimistic about Joe being ready.

"It's just a process. It's a nine month process," he said. "It did go well. It's one of those things that happened. You just gotta take it day by day, which Joe does and week by week. He's already making tons of progress and I had a conversation with a doctor yesterday and they think things are really going great."

Burrow went out of his way to point out that it's a nine month process, even though doctors say it's a 9-12 month recovery.

Combine that with the fact that the star signal-caller is "looking forward" to being back with the Bengals for the "first game" next year and it's clear that the Burrow family is taking the optimistic approach when it comes to his recovery.

Watch the entire radio interview below. For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!