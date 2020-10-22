SI.com
Antonio Brown odds: Seahawks, 49ers, Ravens Among Favorites to Land Former All-Pro

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Back in August, the Bengals were listed among the favorites to sign former All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown. 

They're no longer in the running for the former All-Pro wide-out according to the latest odds, but another AFC North team could have interest in him. 

The Seahawks and Ravens are considered the betting favorites to sign Brown. 

Seattle has already expressed interest in the seven-time Pro Bowler according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

"The Seattle Seahawks are now positioned to make a push to sign him, though they're not alone," Schefter wrote on Wednesday. "The organization is intrigued by the idea of matching Brown with an MVP candidate like Wilson in an offense that already is as potent as any in the league."

Brown worked out with Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in the offseason. He also worked out with Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in Miami. 

The Packers, 49ers, Titans and Saints are also listed in the most recent odds. 

Brown appeared in one game for the Patriots last season. He would love to reunite with Tom Brady, but the Buccaneers are already have a deep wide receiver room. 

Check out the latest odds courtesy of BetOnline.ag. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Seattle Seahawks 4/7

Baltimore Ravens 5/1

Green Bay Packers 7/1

San Francisco 49ers 8/1

Tennessee Titans 9/1

New Orleans Saints 12/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 14/1

Indianapolis Colts 18/1

Philadelphia Eagles 18/1

Chicago Bears 20/1

New England Patriots 25/1

Dallas Cowboys 33/1

Pittsburgh Steelers 66/1

