Bengals among betting favorites to sign Antonio Brown

CINCINNATI — Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended by the NFL for the first eight games of the 2020 season for multiple violations of the leagues conduct policy. 

The four-time All-Pro is eligible to sign with any team in free agency. He would be allowed to participate in training camp activities. His suspension would go into effect on Sept. 5 and he could return to action after a team's eighth game.

Brown, 32, had brief stints with the Raiders and the Patriots last season after spending the first nine seasons of his career in Pittsburgh. 

The NFL started investigating Brown's off the field actions after a lawsuit was filed by his former trainer Britney Taylor alleging he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions. He met with the NFL last November to discuss the matter and has denied the accusations.

Brown also pled no contest to charges related to a battery case in June. He was accused of refusing to pay a $4,000 moving fee for a company that was delivering his items to his home in Florida. He allegedly threw a rock at the moving truck and assaulted the driver. 

Now that the NFL has suspended the seven-time Pro Bowler for eight games, oddsmakers have released odds on his future. 

At 15-1, the Bengals are among the betting favorites to sign Brown. They join the Packers, Seahawks, Buccaneers, Ravens, Eagles, Colts, Jaguars and Bears. 

Check out the compete odds below (courtesy of BetOnline.ag).

Will Antonio Brown play any games in 2020?

Yes +110 (11/10)

No -150 (2/3)

Team to sign Antonio Brown in 2020:

Green Bay Packers 2/1

Seattle Seahawks 5/2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3/1

Baltimore Ravens 4/1

Philadelphia Eagles 15/2

Indianapolis Colts 10/1

Jacksonville Jaguars 10/1

Chicago Bears 12/1

Cincinnati Bengals 15/1 

