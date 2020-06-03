Auden Tate 'real confident' in Joe Burrow, feels obligated to help create change

Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate helped cleanup Tampa Bay after multiple businesses were vandalised over the weekend.

There are protests going on across the country after George Floyd died last week following an incident with a Minneapolis police officer.

While most protests have been peaceful, vandals have looted businesses and damaged both public and private property in some cities.

Tate was joined by Bills wide receiver Ray-Ray McLoud and Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

"That was just the best way to help at that specific time," Tate told Golic and Wingo on ESPN Radio. "I just think people are just kinda getting fed up and you make a big group of people angry at the same time, it ain't going to be good. I just think people are angry right now. They got a right to be. Just finding a way to get that anger out in the right way towards the people that we need change from is the biggest thing for me."

Tate, 23, was just one of the many young Bengals players that have spoken up about Floyd's death and injustice in America.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, linebacker Logan Wilson and defensive end Khalid Kareem also posted on social media.

"We definitely got a responsibility," Tate said. "We got this big platform so why not use it in a good way while you got it?"

Tate's message was simple. He wants people to come together.

"Getting this me against you mentality out of here," Tate said. "There's just too much hate in the world at this time.

"Being present anyway we can. Being there is also using your voice. Being there with the people just standing with them."

Burrow's Confidence

Tate was also asked about Burrow. The rookie quarterback continues to impress everyone he comes in contact with.

"Joe Burrow is very confident. He's very well spoken," Tate said. "You can tell he's studying the stuff and knows a lot of it already. I'm real confident in the dude already and I haven't even met him face to face."

Tate is one of the many weapons Burrow will have to throw to this season.

The young Bengals already seem to be on the same page, even though they haven't been able to take the field together this offseason.