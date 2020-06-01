Bengals rookie Khalid Kareem issues moving statement: 'Be the change you want to see in the world'

The Bengals players have been active over the past few days. Who could blame them with everything going on in the world?

First, quarterback Joe Burrow tweeted about social injustice in America.

"The black community needs our help," Burrow wrote on Friday. "They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights."

The theme continued over the weekend when wide receiver Auden Tate helped cleanup after multiple businesses in Tampa Bay after they were vandalised.

Rookie Khalid Kareem capped off the weekend by issuing a heartfelt statement about what's going on in America.

The Bengals picked Kareem in the fifth-round of the NFL Draft. He was one of six college captains that Cincinnati drafted.

Read his entire statement below:

"You want to show them that you care. Show them by being genuine. Show them that you are truly invested and that you hear what they are saying. Don't just chime in and post something on social media for self gratification or to check a box. This isn't something you can just post and forget about like you made an impactful contribution. 'Don't mistake activity with achievement.'

Athletes, Celebrities, coaches, universities, big brand companies, etc., If you choose to be involved, you have to actively be involved and STAY involved (this goes for me as well). We throw the term family around so loosely. Stand with the people you call your brothers and sisters in their time of need. When people are fighting for what they believe in, and the starts are high, they are left to stand there alone. Use your privilege for good. Show them you care. You have to actively stand with the people in your organization, community and around the world that are fighting for what is right.

Don't use this as a chance to better your brand; use this as an opportunity to create change in this world.

Protesting isn't the only way to be involved. You can donate to different causes that are put in place to create change.

Be the change you want to see in the world."