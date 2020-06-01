AllBengals
Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate led cleanup efforts in Tampa Bay

James Rapien

There are protests going on across the country after George Floyd died last week following an incident with a Minneapolis police officer. 

While most protests have been peaceful, vandals have looted businesses and damaged both public and private property in some cities. 

The vandalism has brought some communities together. Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate is doing his part. He helped lead cleanup efforts in Tampa Bay. 

Looters damaged local businesses in the area. Tate was one of the many NFL players that pitched in to help their community. 

Bills wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud and Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers were also involved. 

It's good to see the 23-year-old helping out his community. Tate was one of the few bright spots for the Bengals last season.

Joe Burrow went to Twitter on Friday afternoon to make sure his voice was heard. 

"The black community needs our help," Burrow wrote. "They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen, and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights."

Burrow received praise from current and former athletes for giving his opinion on the subject. Even Bengals legend Willie Anderson chimed in. 

Floyd was stopped by Minneapolis police outside of a local convenient store on Monday evening on suspicion of using a counterfeit $20 bill. Video at the scene captured Floyd pinned on the ground as an officer placed his knee on Floyd's neck for approximately eight minutes. The 46-year-old died soon after the incident.

Four police officers were fired on Tuesday for their involvement in Floyd's death.

Former officer Derek Chauvin was arrested on Friday and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. He was the officer who appeared to have his knee on Floyd's neck.

Protests have been held all across the county in recent days and continued in Cincinnati on Sunday night. 

