Bengals Sign Cornerback Jalen Davis and Defensive Tackle Khalil McKenzie to Practice Squad

CINCINNATI — The Bengals filled their two vacant spots on their practice squad on Tuesday.

They signed defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie after waiving him on Saturday. They released the second-year player to clear a spot on the active roster for veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels.

McKenzie went unclaimed, which allowed the Bengals to sign him to their practice squad. He has one tackle in three games this season.

With cornerback Torry McTyer (knee) on the practice squad injured list, the Bengals signed cornerback Jalen Davis.

Davis is a first-year player out of Utah State University. He signed with the Miami Dolphins as a college free agent in 2018.

The 5-10, 185 pound cornerback spent 2019 and part of the 2020 season with the Cardinals. Davis has appeared in five career games. He has six tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

The team could add another offensive lineman or two to their roster or their practice squad in the coming days with the injuries they suffered in Sunday's loss to the Browns. If they make any moves, it could impact their 53-man roster and change things for the practice squad.

The Bengals have 16 players on their practice squad, which is the maximum allowed by the NFL.

Check out their entire practice squad below.

QB Brandon Allen

TE Mitchell Wilcox

S Trayvon Henders

LB Kendall Futrell

LB Keandre Jones

WR Trenton Irwin

OG Shaq Calhoun

DT Freedom Akinmoladun

WR Stanley Morgan Jr.

RB Jacques Patrick

DE Andrew Brown

LB Kendall Donnerson

WR Scotty Washington

CB Winston Rose

CB Jalen Davis

DT Kahlil McKenzie