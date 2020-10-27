SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals Sign Cornerback Jalen Davis and Defensive Tackle Khalil McKenzie to Practice Squad

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals filled their two vacant spots on their practice squad on Tuesday. 

They signed defensive tackle Kahlil McKenzie after waiving him on Saturday. They released the second-year player to clear a spot on the active roster for veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels. 

McKenzie went unclaimed, which allowed the Bengals to sign him to their practice squad. He has one tackle in three games this season. 

With cornerback Torry McTyer (knee) on the practice squad injured list, the Bengals signed cornerback Jalen Davis. 

Davis is a first-year player out of Utah State University. He signed with the Miami Dolphins as a college free agent in 2018. 

The 5-10, 185 pound cornerback spent 2019 and part of the 2020 season with the Cardinals. Davis has appeared in five career games. He has six tackles, one sack and a forced fumble. 

The team could add another offensive lineman or two to their roster or their practice squad in the coming days with the injuries they suffered in Sunday's loss to the Browns. If they make any moves, it could impact their 53-man roster and change things for the practice squad.

The Bengals have 16 players on their practice squad, which is the maximum allowed by the NFL. 

Check out their entire practice squad below. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

QB Brandon Allen

TE Mitchell Wilcox

S Trayvon Henders

LB Kendall Futrell

LB Keandre Jones

WR Trenton Irwin

OG Shaq Calhoun

DT Freedom Akinmoladun

WR Stanley Morgan Jr.

RB Jacques Patrick

DE Andrew Brown

LB Kendall Donnerson

WR Scotty Washington

CB Winston Rose

CB Jalen Davis

DT Kahlil McKenzie

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Andy Dalton Leaves Game After Illegal Hit By Jon Bostic

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton Carted Off the Field After Illegal Hit By Jon Bostic

James Rapien

No i

Watch: Zac Taylor on Carlos Dunlap, the Bengals' Injuries, Lou Anarumo and More

Zac Taylor on Carlos Dunlap, the Cincinnati Bengals' Injuries, Lou Anarumo and More

James Rapien

Yfxjvcj in b

Examining Carlos Dunlap's Value Ahead of the Trade Deadline

Examining Cincinnati Bengals defense end Carlos Dunlap's Value Ahead of the Trade Deadline

James Rapien

James Rapien

Joe Burrow's Rookie of the Year Odds Increase After Stellar Performance Against Browns

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's Rookie of the Year Odds Increase After Stellar Performance Against Cleveland Browns

James Rapien

The Bengals Should Be One of the Many Teams Interested in Jets' DT Quinnen Williams

Cincinnati Bengals Should Ask New York Jets About Quinnen Williams' Availability Ahead of Trade Deadline

James Rapien

Podcast: Injury Updates, Exploring Trade Value, and Joe Burrow's Historic Excellence

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Updates, Exploring Trade Value, and Joe Burrow's Historic Excellence

James Rapien

Watch: Joe Burrow on Zac Taylor's Message After the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Joe Burrow on Zac Taylor's Message After the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Cleveland Browns

James Rapien

Boltboy

Podcast: The Angry Quarterbacks Episode 9

Cincinnati Bengals loss, Zac Taylor and Lou Anarumo

James Rapien

Bengals Bringing in Brandon Hitner For Workout

Cincinnati Bengals Bringing in Brandon Hitner For Workout

James Rapien

Injury Roundup — The Latest on Jonah Williams, Bobby Hart, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Trey Hopkins

The Latest on Cincinnati Bengals offensive linemen Jonah Williams, Bobby Hart, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Trey Hopkins

James Rapien