SI.com
AllBengals
HomeNewsAllBengals+
Search

Bengals Bringing in Brandon Hitner For Workout

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are working out Brandon Hitner on Tuesday according to NFL Draft Diamonds. The 6-6, 300 pound offensive tackle was waived by the Colts on Sept. 5. 

Hitner spent time on the Jets and Bills' practice squad last season. He was originally signed by the Rams on April 29, 2019. 

The 25-year-old hasn't appeared in a regular season NFL game, but the Bengals are bringing him in for a closer look.

Bringing in a young, inexperienced player like Hitner makes sense. If he fares well in his workout then the Bengals may sign him to their practice squad. 

Cincinnati's offensive line is reeling after Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Browns. They lost three starting linemen due to injury, including both starting tackles. 

Former first-round pick Jonah Williams is "day-to-day" with a neck injury, but there's a real chance he won't play this week against Tennessee. 

Right tackle Bobby Hart suffered a potentially serious knee injury. He's already been ruled out for the Bengals' Week 7 matchup against the Titans.

Starting center Trey Hopkins (concussion) could also miss Sunday's matchup. 

They're also bringing in veteran guard Quinton Spain for a visit. The former Bills and Titans guard was released by Buffalo last week. 

"We're evaluating all those options there," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We'll see where the week goes with Quinton."

Spain started all 16 games for the Bills last season. He's appeared in 70 regular season games (66 starts) in his six seasons. He signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent after the 2015 NFL Draft. He made the Titans' final roster as a rookie, playing in seven games.

Spain's visit was scheduled prior to Sunday's game.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

THANKS FOR READING ALL BENGALS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Andy Dalton Leaves Game After Illegal Hit By Jon Bostic

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton Carted Off the Field After Illegal Hit By Jon Bostic

James Rapien

by

Pcamp

Watch: Zac Taylor on Carlos Dunlap, the Bengals' Injuries, Lou Anarumo and More

Zac Taylor on Carlos Dunlap, the Cincinnati Bengals' Injuries, Lou Anarumo and More

James Rapien

by

CharleyCarey

Watch: Joe Burrow on Zac Taylor's Message After the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

Joe Burrow on Zac Taylor's Message After the Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to the Cleveland Browns

James Rapien

by

Boltboy

Injury Roundup — The Latest on Jonah Williams, Bobby Hart, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Trey Hopkins

The Latest on Cincinnati Bengals offensive linemen Jonah Williams, Bobby Hart, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Trey Hopkins

James Rapien

Podcast: Another Bengals' Loss and a Chance to Right the Ship at the Trade Deadline

Another Cincinnati Bengals' Loss and a Chance to Right the Ship at the Trade Deadline

James Rapien

Watch: Giovani Bernard on Carlos Dunlap, Zac Taylor and the State of the Bengals

Giovani Bernard on Carlos Dunlap, Zac Taylor and the State of the Cincinnati Bengals

James Rapien

Former NFL QB Begs Bengals to Spend Money to Put Quality Pieces Around Joe Burrow

Former NFL Quarterback Dan Orlovsky Begs Cincinnati Bengals to Spend Money to Put Quality Pieces Around Joe Burrow

James Rapien

Report: Bengals Hosting Guard Quinton Spain For Visit

Cincinnati Bengals Hosting Guard Quinton Spain For Visit

James Rapien

Baker Mayfield Finds Peoples-Jones For Late Score, Browns Stun Bengals 37-34

Baker Mayfield Finds Peoples-Jones For Late Score, Cleveland Browns Stun Cincinnati Bengals 37-34

James Rapien

by

Bengalinmate

Carlos Dunlap Active for Sunday's Game Against Browns

Cincinnati Defensive end Carlos Dunlap Active for Sunday's Game Against Cleveland Browns

James Rapien