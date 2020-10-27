Bengals Bringing in Brandon Hitner For Workout

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are working out Brandon Hitner on Tuesday according to NFL Draft Diamonds. The 6-6, 300 pound offensive tackle was waived by the Colts on Sept. 5.

Hitner spent time on the Jets and Bills' practice squad last season. He was originally signed by the Rams on April 29, 2019.

The 25-year-old hasn't appeared in a regular season NFL game, but the Bengals are bringing him in for a closer look.

Bringing in a young, inexperienced player like Hitner makes sense. If he fares well in his workout then the Bengals may sign him to their practice squad.

Cincinnati's offensive line is reeling after Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Browns. They lost three starting linemen due to injury, including both starting tackles.

Former first-round pick Jonah Williams is "day-to-day" with a neck injury, but there's a real chance he won't play this week against Tennessee.

Right tackle Bobby Hart suffered a potentially serious knee injury. He's already been ruled out for the Bengals' Week 7 matchup against the Titans.

Starting center Trey Hopkins (concussion) could also miss Sunday's matchup.

They're also bringing in veteran guard Quinton Spain for a visit. The former Bills and Titans guard was released by Buffalo last week.

"We're evaluating all those options there," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "We'll see where the week goes with Quinton."

Spain started all 16 games for the Bills last season. He's appeared in 70 regular season games (66 starts) in his six seasons. He signed with Tennessee as an undrafted free agent after the 2015 NFL Draft. He made the Titans' final roster as a rookie, playing in seven games.

Spain's visit was scheduled prior to Sunday's game.

