Injury Roundup — The Latest on Jonah Williams, Bobby Hart, Xavier Su'a-Filo and Trey Hopkins

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals suffered multiple injuries to key offensive linemen in Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Browns. 

Former first-round pick Jonah Williams left the game with a neck injury in the second quarter. 

"Jonah's gonna be day-to-day," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "It was scary there during the game, but he's going to be day-to-day moving forward."

There's a chance that the Bengals could have their starting left tackle back after the Week 9 bye according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

"Early indications are it's not overly serious," Rapoport tweeted. "He may miss this week, but there is some optimism that he could return after the bye. Further tests are coming."

The Bengals also lost starting right tackle Bobby Hart to a knee injury. The veteran went down late in the fourth quarter. 

Hart is out for Sunday's game against Tennessee and there's a chance he could miss extended time. 

"He'll be out for this game. I don't want to make any predictions," Taylor said. 

Starting center Trey Hopkins is in concussion protocol. If he can't play on Sunday, then Billy Price would start at center. 

The offensive line could look much different this week against Tennessee.

"We had confidence in the guys we put right in there," Taylor said. "Didn’t miss a beat. We didn’t change one play call because of the three [linemen] that we had in there, I can promise you that. Those guys have been here, they’ve been getting a ton of reps. You talk about Hakeem (Adeniji), you talk about Billy (Price), you talk about Fred (Johnson), those guys have gotten a ton of reps. So they’re ready when their number is called, and we have confidence in those guys."

Veteran Xavier Su'a-Filo is still on injured reserve due to a foot injury he suffered against the Chargers in the season-opener. It sounds like there's a chance he could return for the Bengals' Week 10 matchup against the Steelers.

"The plan is to get to the bye and then observe where we're at," Taylor said. "I don't want to make any predictions that he's ready after the bye, but I think it's gonna be around that time frame."

