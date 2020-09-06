Bengals waiving Alex Redmond, who is grateful for the opportunity

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are waiving offensive guard Alex Redmond.The 25-year-old thanked the organization on Sunday.

"I would like to thank the bengals organization for the opportunities that I was given," Redmond tweeted. "It seems like this is it for me in cincy. Looking forward to what God has in store for me next!"

The Bengals placed the 25-year-old on the non-football injury list at the start of training camp. He suffered an elbow injury this offseason. He was at every camp practice, but wasn't allowed to participate until last week when he passed a physical.

Redmond was expected to be the backup right guard behind Xavier Su'a-Filo. He signed a one-year franchise tender with the team in April. He's appeared in 23 games (17 starts) for the Bengals over the past three seasons.

Cincinnati has the No. 1 waiver priority, which means they could be adding an offensive linemen. That announcement should be coming on Sunday. Waivers are processed at 12 p.m. ET.

The Bengals waived 24 players on Saturday and Redmond made the cut. The fact that they're parting ways with him on Sunday likely means they claimed another offensive guard or tackle.

The Bengals currently have eight offensive linemen on their roster. Bobby Hart, Jonah Williams, Michael Jordan, Trey Hopkins and Su'a-Filo and the starters. Fred Johnson, Hakeem Adeniji and Billy Price are the reserves. They'll certainly add at least one more OL to the 53-man roster.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!