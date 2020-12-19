NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Bengals Chasing Fourth Down History in Final Weeks of 2020

The Bengals have a chance to make history over the next three weeks
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The 2020 Bengals season has followed a similar trajectory to the year as a whole. 

A comfortable, exciting start ultimately morphed into one of the most trying times of our lives. The Bengals have had some ups and plenty of downs over the past few months. This team's issues have been drummed into fans ad nauseam, but their fourth-down success has been one of the bright spots that could end up in the record books.

As franchises fill out their analytics staff more and more, it's led to an increase in fourth-down attempts. This forward-thinking helped the league set scoring records early on in the season, and Zac Taylor has been onboard.

The Bengals have been in the top-three of fourth-down conversions in both of Taylor's seasons. The 2019 squad finished third in the NFL with 13 conversions, while this year's group has 18. 

The Bengals are three fourth-down conversions away from setting a new NFL record.

The 1996 Chicago Bears have the current record with 20 conversions. The 1996 AFC Champion New England Patriots are right behind Chicago with 19 conversions.

Taylor took a massive 180 from his predecessor with this strategy. The Bengals finished an average of 22nd in fourth-down attempts the previous four years under Marvin Lewis. Tip the cap to the young coach for utilizing his best asset the right way. When initially hired, Taylor brought in Sam Francis to oversee the fourth-down decision making.

Taylor has made some questionable hires, but Francis has been a home run, helping the team stay on the field, while putting them in the best position to score points. Cincinnati only moved the sticks on half of their fourth-down attempts last season, but rank fourth in conversion rate (72%) this season.

Surprisingly, there hasn't been a drop off in efficiency on the "do or die" down. Since Joe Burrow went off the field against Washington, the Bengals have converted 3-of-4 fourth-down attempts after going 15-for-21 with the No. 1 pick.

Cincinnati might need all three games to break the record. The Steelers are the NFL's best fourth-down defense, allowing a new set of downs 29% of the time. Meanwhile, the Texans and Ravens rank 13th and 11th, respectively. 

Baltimore is used to solving their opponent tricks, having faced 29 fourth-down attempts this year—five more than any other team.

The Bengals should have their fair share of scenarios to creep closer on Monday as a double-digit underdog to Pittsburgh

With Brandon Allen out, Ryan Finley will get the nod at quarterback. He's converted 2-of-7 fourth downs. 

Finley has a lot to play for on Monday night. The NC-State product has been a complete bust since the Bengals traded up in the 2019 draft to take him in the fourth-round. 

Most analysts pegged the 2020 Bengals as a probable basement dweller before the season. It's fitting that they are chasing a record through their most improbable plays.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and wide receiver A.J. Green (18) appeal to an official after a play is ruled dead in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half time. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Bengals Chasing Fourth Down History in Final Weeks of 2020

Dec 6, 2020; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) holds on to the ball while being tackled by Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (24) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Saints Star Wide Receiver Michael Thomas to Miss Rest of Regular Season

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) suffers and injury on a carry in the fourth quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The Dallas Cowboys won, 30-7. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals Dec 13
News

Injury Roundup—Brandon Allen and Logan Wilson Ruled Out For Monday's Game Against Steelers

Dec 2, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Chad Johnson (Chad Ochocinco) attends the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Jon Kitna on Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson: 'He's Brilliant'

Sep 30, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (left) greets Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin (right) before their game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ike Taylor: The Steelers Never Viewed Bengals as a True Rival

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) makes a catch against Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Vonn Bell (24) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals vs Steelers: Three Keys and a Prediction for Monday Night's Game

New England Patriots wide receiver Randy Moss catches a late 1st half TD pass from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady to go up 14-7 as New York Jets cornerback Darrelle Revis defends on Sept. 19, 2010 in East Rutherford, N. J. 20590
News

Randy Moss Says He's the Greatest Receiver Ever, Terrell Owens is Second and Jerry Rice is 'Third or Fourth'

Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) is consoled by tight end Drew Sample (89) after his fumble to end the team s chance at a comeback win against the New York Giants at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Brandon Allen, Logan Wilson and the Bengals

Nov 15, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) throws against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

NFL Insider Believes Jameis Winston Would Be Perfect Fit For Bengals