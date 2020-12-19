Bengals Chasing Fourth Down History in Final Weeks of 2020

The Bengals have a chance to make history over the next three weeks

The 2020 Bengals season has followed a similar trajectory to the year as a whole.

A comfortable, exciting start ultimately morphed into one of the most trying times of our lives. The Bengals have had some ups and plenty of downs over the past few months. This team's issues have been drummed into fans ad nauseam, but their fourth-down success has been one of the bright spots that could end up in the record books.

As franchises fill out their analytics staff more and more, it's led to an increase in fourth-down attempts. This forward-thinking helped the league set scoring records early on in the season, and Zac Taylor has been onboard.

The Bengals have been in the top-three of fourth-down conversions in both of Taylor's seasons. The 2019 squad finished third in the NFL with 13 conversions, while this year's group has 18.

The Bengals are three fourth-down conversions away from setting a new NFL record.

The 1996 Chicago Bears have the current record with 20 conversions. The 1996 AFC Champion New England Patriots are right behind Chicago with 19 conversions.

Taylor took a massive 180 from his predecessor with this strategy. The Bengals finished an average of 22nd in fourth-down attempts the previous four years under Marvin Lewis. Tip the cap to the young coach for utilizing his best asset the right way. When initially hired, Taylor brought in Sam Francis to oversee the fourth-down decision making.

Taylor has made some questionable hires, but Francis has been a home run, helping the team stay on the field, while putting them in the best position to score points. Cincinnati only moved the sticks on half of their fourth-down attempts last season, but rank fourth in conversion rate (72%) this season.

Surprisingly, there hasn't been a drop off in efficiency on the "do or die" down. Since Joe Burrow went off the field against Washington, the Bengals have converted 3-of-4 fourth-down attempts after going 15-for-21 with the No. 1 pick.

Cincinnati might need all three games to break the record. The Steelers are the NFL's best fourth-down defense, allowing a new set of downs 29% of the time. Meanwhile, the Texans and Ravens rank 13th and 11th, respectively.

Baltimore is used to solving their opponent tricks, having faced 29 fourth-down attempts this year—five more than any other team.

The Bengals should have their fair share of scenarios to creep closer on Monday as a double-digit underdog to Pittsburgh.

With Brandon Allen out, Ryan Finley will get the nod at quarterback. He's converted 2-of-7 fourth downs.

Finley has a lot to play for on Monday night. The NC-State product has been a complete bust since the Bengals traded up in the 2019 draft to take him in the fourth-round.

Most analysts pegged the 2020 Bengals as a probable basement dweller before the season. It's fitting that they are chasing a record through their most improbable plays.

